Atlanta Motor Speedway is once again opening its grounds to evacuees - this time from a hurricane barreling up through the Gulf of Mexico.

As Hurricane Michael continues to increase in strength, the Hampton, Georgia raceway has opened its gates roughly an hour after Governor Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency for over half the state.

As was the case during Florence, owners are making their campgrounds available free of charge to dry RV and tent campers. A limited number of camping spaces with water, power and sewer are also available for $20 a night in the premier campground.

TIMELINE | How will Hurricane Michael affect Georgia

The campground is capable of handling thousands of campers as it does annually during the track's NASCAR weekend.

Next to the campgrounds, the raceway is also opening a shower station camper so that evacuees will have access to hot showers and restroom facilities.

Atlanta Motor Speedway routinely opens its grounds to evacuees from weather events around the Southeast and took more than 100 campers in during Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

For more information, visit the Atlanta Motor Speedway website.

Browser does not support iframes.

► RELATED | Understanding Severe Weather: What's Moderate Risk, What's High Risk?

► Check the latest Atlanta Weather Forecast here

► UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

► Download the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

► POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

► Have a news tip? Email news@11alive.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WXIA