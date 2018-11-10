People in Georgia are facing immense storm damage following Michael's landfall in southern and the central parts of the state.

Many images of the damage have been shared across social media.

Crews work to restore power in Collier Heights
01 / 04
Crews work around downed trees to repair power lines in Atlanta's Collier Heights neighborhood where more than 190 customers were without power.
02 / 04
Crews work around downed trees to repair power lines in Atlanta's Collier Heights neighborhood where more than 190 customers were without power.
03 / 04
Crews work around downed trees to repair power lines in Atlanta's Collier Heights neighborhood where more than 190 customers were without power.
04 / 04
Crews work around downed trees to repair power lines in Atlanta's Collier Heights neighborhood where more than 190 customers were without power.

View this post on Instagram

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia National Guard, prepare to support Hurricane Michael relief efforts in Seminole County, Ga. The 165th AW will link up with Airmen from the 116th Air Control Wing to support local authorities with debris removal and route clearance. #hurricanemichael #georgiaguard #alwaysreadyalwaysthere

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

A post shared by 165 Airlift Wing (@165thairliftwing) on

Cotton crops destroyed in Hurricane Michael when the storm hit Georgia
01 / 03
Cotton fields in Georgia have been destroyed after Michael barreled through the southern and central parts of the state as a Category 3 storm. Credit: Georgia Dept. of Agriculture
02 / 03
Cotton fields in Georgia have been destroyed after Michael barreled through the southern and central parts of the state as a Category 3 storm. Credit: Georgia Dept. of Agriculture
03 / 03
Cotton fields in Georgia have been destroyed after Michael barreled through the southern and central parts of the state as a Category 3 storm. This photo shows the damage before the storm hit.Credit: Georgia Dept. of Agriculture
Michael damage in metro Atlanta
01 / 14
02 / 14
A large tree fell in the Collier Hills neighborhood in Atlanta trapping a family inside until a tree company could come and free them.
03 / 14
04 / 14
05 / 14
Paulding County roads washed out.
06 / 14
Paulding County roads washed out.
07 / 14
Woodrow Kay near Proctor Road is washed out in Paulding County, Ga.
08 / 14
A tree came down in a residential neighborhood in Pooler, Ga.Pooler, Ga. Police Department
09 / 14
There are reports of downed trees around metro Atlanta. This one is at E. Rock Springs Dr.
10 / 14
There are reports of downed trees around metro Atlanta. This one is at E. Rock Springs Dr.
11 / 14
A man and woman were trapped in a car after a tree fell on them in Atlanta. Both had to be rescued
12 / 14
Tree down on Algood Rd. in DeKalb County
13 / 14
Tree down on Algood Rd. in DeKalb County
14 / 14
Tree down on Algood Rd. in DeKalb County

► RELATED | Understanding Severe Weather: What's Moderate Risk, What's High Risk?

Check the latest Atlanta Weather Forecast here

► UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

► Download the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

► POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

► Have a news tip? Email news@11alive.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WXIA