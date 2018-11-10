People in Georgia are facing immense storm damage following Michael's landfall in southern and the central parts of the state.

Many images of the damage have been shared across social media.

An entire neighborhood in Seminole County, GA is destroyed. It’s here where an 11-year-old girl was killed during the storm. #11Alive pic.twitter.com/vklnk4AhdI — Ryan Kruger (@Ryan11Alive) October 11, 2018

This is the home in South Georgia where tragedy struck. This carport was blown into a home killing an 11-year-old girl. The damage in this neighborhood is catastrophic #11Alive pic.twitter.com/Tam4mZXxNk — Ryan Kruger (@Ryan11Alive) October 11, 2018

Wow. What an emotional moment we captured in Donalsonville as this couple was overcome by emotion while cleaning their yard. #11Alive pic.twitter.com/Kj3Ge7nD66 — ChrisHolcomb11Alive (@ChrisHolcomb) October 11, 2018

Crews work to restore power in Collier Heights

View this post on Instagram

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia National Guard, prepare to support Hurricane Michael relief efforts in Seminole County, Ga. The 165th AW will link up with Airmen from the 116th Air Control Wing to support local authorities with debris removal and route clearance. #hurricanemichael #georgiaguard #alwaysreadyalwaysthere

A post shared by 165 Airlift Wing (@165thairliftwing) on Oct 11, 2018 at 11:40am PDT

Cotton crops destroyed in Hurricane Michael when the storm hit Georgia

This morning I was joined by state agency officials for a news conference to provide updates on Hurricane Michael. In case you missed it, footage from the conference is available here: https://t.co/bcGTHKGBnj — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) October 11, 2018

Nothing left but wires SR 300 @ Thomasville bypass. Folks, lots of signals gone or w/o power. Law enforcement can’t staff them all. Please stay off the roads pic.twitter.com/DjB6ZbEYCx — Ga Southwest DOT (@GDOTSW) October 11, 2018

Michael damage in metro Atlanta

