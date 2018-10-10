COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- As people along the Florida panhandle brace for Hurricane Michael, Georgia emergency officials are preparing for the storm.

Michael made landfall as a strong category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon near Mexico Beach, Florida.

Before the storm moves in to Georgia, Cobb County Emergency Management is taking precautions.

Cobb EMA participated in National Weather Service and GEMA briefings Wednesday afternoon.

County emergency officials said they expect gusty winds and up to two inches of ran.

Many of the crews spent the day clearing clogged storm drains and preparing their tree clearing equipment in case they need them over the next few days.

"Any complaints that we have of clogged catch basins, we take our truck out and open up the lids and see if they need to bee cleaned out."

