COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- As people along the Florida panhandle brace for Hurricane Michael, Georgia emergency officials are preparing for the storm.

Michael made landfall as a strong category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon near Mexico Beach, Florida.

Before the storm moves in to Georgia, Cobb County Emergency Management is taking precautions.

RELATED | Gov. Deal expands State of Emergency ahead of dangerous Hurricane Michael

Cobb EMA participated in National Weather Service and GEMA briefings Wednesday afternoon.

County emergency officials said they expect gusty winds and up to two inches of ran.

Many of the crews spent the day clearing clogged storm drains and preparing their tree clearing equipment in case they need them over the next few days.

"Any complaints that we have of clogged catch basins, we take our truck out and open up the lids and see if they need to bee cleaned out."

Live cameras: Watch Hurricane Michael make landfall in Florida

PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael drenches Florida Panhandle
01 / 10
Cameron Sadowski walks along where waves are crashing onto the beach as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida.
02 / 10
The storm surge and waves from Hurricane Michael batter the beachfront homes on October 10, 2018 in the Florida Panhandle community of Shell Point Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm.
03 / 10
The storm surge and waves from Hurricane Michael batter the beachfront homes on October 10, 2018 in the Florida Panhandle community of Shell Point Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm.
04 / 10
The storm surge and waves from Hurricane Michael batter the beachfront homes on October 10, 2018 in the Florida Panhandle community of Shell Point Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm.
05 / 10
The town of Saint Marks goes underwater as Hurricane Michael pushes the storm surge up the Wakulla and Saint Marks Rivers which come together here on October 10, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida.
06 / 10
The Cooter Stew Cafe starts taking water in the town of Saint Marks as Hurricane Michael pushes the storm surge up the Wakulla and Saint Marks Rivers which come together here on October 10, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida.
07 / 10
Bo Lynn's Market starts taking water in the town of Saint Marks as Hurricane Michael pushes the storm surge up the Wakulla and Saint Marks Rivers which come together here on October 10, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida.
08 / 10
Ellis Davis makes sure his boat is secure as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm.
09 / 10
Hurricane Michael closed in on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" category four storm packing powerful winds and a huge sea surge.
10 / 10
Mitchell Pope tries to salvage what he can from his mobile home as Hurricane Michael pushes the storm surge up the Wakulla and Saint Marks Rivers which come together here on October 10, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida.
