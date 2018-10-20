ATLANTA -- During natural disasters, thieves use it as an opportunity to take advantage

The Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's officers are warning residents who were affected by Hurricane Michael to be aware of people who might be out to target them.

"Following Hurricane Michael's landfall and as recovery efforts continue, it is important for people to be on the lookout for fraudsters who seek to profit from natural disasters through identity theft schemes, impersonation of government officials and solicitations for fake charities," said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. "The Department of Justice is committed to detecting this type of fraud, and we will aggressively prosecute the offenders. Through our National Center for Disaster Fraud, and in conjunction with our law enforcement partners, we are working to keep Americans from becoming victims of these schemes."

The DOJ started the National Center for Disaster Fund in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. The division operates a call center that takes disaster fraud complaints. As people go through the process of rebuilding communities, officials are warning them of the possibilities of scammers.

"The citizens of Southwest Georgia were hit hard by Hurricane Michael," said Charles Peeler, the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. "The recovery will take a long time and consume a lot of resources, Those who seek to commit fraud during the recovery effort impede the ability of our citizens to get back on their feet. Any such fraudsters will be pursued by our office."

Below is a list of examples that have been reported to NCDF:

impersonation of federal law enforcement officials

Identity theft

fraudulent submission of claims to insurance companies and the federal government

fraudulent activity related to solicitations for donations and charitable giving

fraudulent activity related to individuals and organizations promising high investment returns from profits from recovery and cleanup efforts

price gouging

contractor Fraud

Debris removal fraud

Theft, looting, and other violent crime

The public should apply critical eye and exercise due diligence before trusting anyone working on behalf of disaster victims. They should also exercise the same care before giving contributions.

Anyone who suspect fraud should contact the National Disaster Fraud Hotline toll free at (866) 720-5721. The telephone line is staffed by live operators 24 hours a day.

You can also fax information to the Center at (225) 334-4707 or email it. Learn more about the NCDF on its website. You can also get tips on how to avoid being a victim to scams online.

