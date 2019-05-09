SAVANNAH, Ga. — Downtown Savannah has turned into a ghost town as Hurricane Dorian moves past the Georgia coast.
The popular shops and restaurants that line the river were closed Wednesday. Sandbags replaced visitors.
“The river current has definitely picked up a lot. It’s moving a lot faster and there are waves in it now,” said Megan Sikes, who came down from Statesboro with her boyfriend, Kyle Krueger, to get a glimpse of Dorian in action.
The National Weather Services expects the Savannah River to crest at more than 11 feet around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. That would be the third highest level on record, after Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Irma in 2017.
RELATED: Hurricane Dorian: Spaghetti models, tracking maps and more
While the winds in Savannah were never of hurricane force, bands bringing strong gusts of wind and rain can catch you off guard.
“It was raining, quite windy. We were having trouble standing up on the rails of the river,” Krueger said.
Several downtown streets are expected to become impassable once the worst of Dorian rolls through.
Krueger and Sikes said they plan to head for higher ground after getting one last glimpse of the river.
“This is our first time to see something like this,” Krueger said, “It’s cool. Fun to see, I guess.”
MORE ON DORIAN:
Hurricane Dorian beginning to impact motorways around Savannah, coastal Georgia
Meet Willow. She's one of ten Savannah newborns transported to an Atlanta hospital ahead of Dorian.
Hurricane Dorian death toll climbs to 20 in devastated Bahamas
$900 for one night at a hotel. Why state says it’s not price gouging