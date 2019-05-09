SAVANNAH, Ga. — Downtown Savannah has turned into a ghost town as Hurricane Dorian moves past the Georgia coast.

The popular shops and restaurants that line the river were closed Wednesday. Sandbags replaced visitors.

“The river current has definitely picked up a lot. It’s moving a lot faster and there are waves in it now,” said Megan Sikes, who came down from Statesboro with her boyfriend, Kyle Krueger, to get a glimpse of Dorian in action.

The National Weather Services expects the Savannah River to crest at more than 11 feet around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. That would be the third highest level on record, after Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Irma in 2017.

While the winds in Savannah were never of hurricane force, bands bringing strong gusts of wind and rain can catch you off guard.

“It was raining, quite windy. We were having trouble standing up on the rails of the river,” Krueger said.

Several downtown streets are expected to become impassable once the worst of Dorian rolls through.

Krueger and Sikes said they plan to head for higher ground after getting one last glimpse of the river.

“This is our first time to see something like this,” Krueger said, “It’s cool. Fun to see, I guess.”

Savannah, Georgia Hurricane Dorian photos The streets are empty in Savannah, Georgia as Dorian makes it way north. The roads are wet in Savannah, Georgia as Dorian makes it way north. One building in Savannah, Georgia is boarded up as Hurricane Dorian travels along the coast on September 4, 2019. A business in Savannah, Georgia places a hand written note in its glass letting customers know they are 'closed for Dorian until further notice. Many streets are empty in Savannah, Georgia as Dorian makes it way north on September 4, 2019. The roads are wet near Wet Willie's in Savannah, Georgia as Dorian makes it way north. Sand bags line one business in Savannah, Georgia ahead of Hurricane Dorian on September 4, 2019. A note is placed outside a Savannah, Georgia business saying they are closed because of Hurricane Dorian.

