Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen as it makes landfall in the Bahamas, and it's now among the strongest Atlantic storms on record.

Dorian's maximum sustained winds were recorded at 185 mph when the storm made landfall at Elbow Cay of Bahamas at 12:40.

According to Michael Lowry, a strategic planner for FEMA, only Hurricane Allen in 1980 had higher sustained winds at 190 mph. Three other storms had wind speeds of 185 mph; Wilma in 2005, Gilbert in 1988 and the 1935 Labor Day hurricane.

The record goes back to 1851.

The National Weather Service said the storm also had wind gusts over 220 mph. Minimum central pressure also fell to 911 mb.

Dorian is the strongest storm in modern records to make landfall in the Bahamas.

►Track the weather and get severe alerts when they happen: Download the 10 News app now.

►Stay informed with all tropical weather: Check out our must-have interactive Hurricane Headquarters guide here.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.