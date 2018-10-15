Families across metro Atlanta and the rest of the country are desperate to get help for their loved ones stranded in rural areas of the Florida panhandle and Georgia ravaged by Hurricane Michael.

There are people who have nothing and are trying to survive.

Around the clock, at FEMA’s national distribution center near Atlanta's airport, crews load truck after truck with emergency supplies for Michael’s victims. Monday, 875,000 meals were bound for south Georgia and the Florida panhandle.

Wayne Lawson in Smyrna is praying, working to get help to his cousin and her husband in their rural neighborhood about 20 miles outside of Panama City.

Tammy and Donnie Mobley are stranded in their neighborhood and Lawson has been trying to get emergency responders out there to rescue them and their neighbors. They did evacuate, but they returned home too soon. Now—they’re trapped.

“There’s no gasoline, there’s no electricity, there’s nothing, no grocery stores, it’s absolutely horrific.” Lawson said.

The Red Cross said they're trying to get volunteers into areas, like the Mobleys’ neighborhood, with food and water and medical care. The closest Red Cross emergency facility is about 16 miles from where Tammy and Donny live, but the Mobleys have no way of finding that out because they do not have cell service. Even if they did, there would be no way to get there because there's no gas.

Ashley Henyan of the Red Cross said help will get to them as fast as crews can get through the rubble that’s trapped them in their neighborhood.

“It’s a test of patience for everybody, our hearts go out to everyone who’s trying to get a cell phone signal, to still get power… As of Sunday, we’ve served over 125,000 meals and snacks to people,” Henyan said.

It's a race against time to save lives.

