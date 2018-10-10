ATLANTA — Hurricane Michael has already crashed into the Florida Panhandle and is sweeping into Georgia. As it continues its march toward our state, agencies and crews are on standby, ready to respond to impacted areas.

One of those agencies is the Federal Emergency Management Agency, better known as FEMA.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

11Alive’s Nick Sturdivant was allowed inside, where the Atlanta-based response coordination center is a 24-hour operation. But it not just FEMA workers who are coordinating relief efforts.

“Other federal agencies, like Health and Human Services, engineers. We got Red Cross. We got volunteer agencies represented,” listed Glen Sachtleben, the deputy response division director of FEMA.

vlcsnap-2018-10-10-16h20m54s723_1539202948356.png

For FEMA, the preparation for Michael is about the same compared to Hurricane Florence. But they think this storm will have a different impact.

“We won’t have the same massive torrential rainfalls over one area, but the wind capability is going to stretch pretty far inland,” Sachtleben explained.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams Florida Panhandle
01 / 12
Cameron Sadowski walks along where waves are crashing onto the beach as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida.
02 / 12
Debris is blown down a street by Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
03 / 12
Derik Kline takes shelter in a parking garage as Hurricane Michael passes through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm.
04 / 12
The storm surge and waves from Hurricane Michael batter the beachfront homes on October 10, 2018 in the Florida Panhandle community of Shell Point Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm.
05 / 12
The storm surge and waves from Hurricane Michael batter the beachfront homes on October 10, 2018 in the Florida Panhandle community of Shell Point Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm.
06 / 12
The storm surge and waves from Hurricane Michael batter the beachfront homes on October 10, 2018 in the Florida Panhandle community of Shell Point Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm.
07 / 12
The town of Saint Marks goes underwater as Hurricane Michael pushes the storm surge up the Wakulla and Saint Marks Rivers which come together here on October 10, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida.
08 / 12
The Cooter Stew Cafe starts taking water in the town of Saint Marks as Hurricane Michael pushes the storm surge up the Wakulla and Saint Marks Rivers which come together here on October 10, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida.
09 / 12
Bo Lynn's Market starts taking water in the town of Saint Marks as Hurricane Michael pushes the storm surge up the Wakulla and Saint Marks Rivers which come together here on October 10, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida.
10 / 12
Ellis Davis makes sure his boat is secure as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm.
11 / 12
Hurricane Michael closed in on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" category four storm packing powerful winds and a huge sea surge.
12 / 12
Mitchell Pope tries to salvage what he can from his mobile home as Hurricane Michael pushes the storm surge up the Wakulla and Saint Marks Rivers which come together here on October 10, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida.

Health and human services, swift water rescue crews and first responders are all on standby across southern Georgia, Alabama and Florida. Meanwhile, the Georgia Department of Transportation is tracking the storm on screens in its commander center. There, the agency will be able to track road conditions from the roughly 100 cameras set-up statewide. That way, they’ll be able to dispatch the GDOT crews on standby in Albany, Statesboro, Waycoss and Tifton.

vlcsnap-2018-10-10-16h21m29s098_1539202954780.png

“We have thousands of miles that we have to respond to after this storm comes through. So, we are going to need a lot of patience on the back end of this storm for our crews to get in,” said GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale. “Whether they are assisting Georgia Power crews, or they are clearing trees on our road ways.”

FEMA and the other teams will continue to meet throughout the day for more briefings, so they can continue to monitor and respond to the storm the best way possible.

© 2018 WXIA