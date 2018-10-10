ATLANTA — Hurricane Michael has already crashed into the Florida Panhandle and is sweeping into Georgia. As it continues its march toward our state, agencies and crews are on standby, ready to respond to impacted areas.

One of those agencies is the Federal Emergency Management Agency, better known as FEMA.

11Alive’s Nick Sturdivant was allowed inside, where the Atlanta-based response coordination center is a 24-hour operation. But it not just FEMA workers who are coordinating relief efforts.

“Other federal agencies, like Health and Human Services, engineers. We got Red Cross. We got volunteer agencies represented,” listed Glen Sachtleben, the deputy response division director of FEMA.

For FEMA, the preparation for Michael is about the same compared to Hurricane Florence. But they think this storm will have a different impact.

“We won’t have the same massive torrential rainfalls over one area, but the wind capability is going to stretch pretty far inland,” Sachtleben explained.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams Florida Panhandle

Health and human services, swift water rescue crews and first responders are all on standby across southern Georgia, Alabama and Florida. Meanwhile, the Georgia Department of Transportation is tracking the storm on screens in its commander center. There, the agency will be able to track road conditions from the roughly 100 cameras set-up statewide. That way, they’ll be able to dispatch the GDOT crews on standby in Albany, Statesboro, Waycoss and Tifton.

“We have thousands of miles that we have to respond to after this storm comes through. So, we are going to need a lot of patience on the back end of this storm for our crews to get in,” said GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale. “Whether they are assisting Georgia Power crews, or they are clearing trees on our road ways.”

FEMA and the other teams will continue to meet throughout the day for more briefings, so they can continue to monitor and respond to the storm the best way possible.

