FEMA prepares response as Hurricane Ian expected to bring severe weather across southeast

ATLANTA — Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region 4 has more than 160 people, representing 30 federal agencies, operating out of its Regional Response Coordination Center in Atlanta.

Region 4 covers Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. FEMA officials said more than a quarter of all disasters in the U.S. happen in this region.

Teams are scattered across the southeast monitoring, preparing and responding as Hurricane Ian takes aim at Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

FEMA said they have 4.5 million liters of water and four million meals on standby in Alabama and Florida.

#Ian Update: The vehicles & warehouses pictured are full of life-saving & life-sustaining resources. We have over 4.5M liters of water & 4M meals ready in Alabama & Florida with more en route. Thousands of staff, search & rescue & medical teams, are in the area ready to respond. pic.twitter.com/dNPJbxPmy9 — FEMA (@fema) September 26, 2022



The agency has eight distribution centers across the country that they can pull supplies from if needed over the next several days.

As Hurricane Ian intensifies its track and strength will determine the response needed by FEMA and its federal partners. Region 4 has more coastline than any other region and this storm could wreak havoc on the coasts of Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas.