ATLANTA -- Tropical Storm Florence has claimed more lives as it makes its way across the Carolinas.

The latest official counts put the death toll at between 11 and 12 people in North Carolina. Causes have varied greatly but included falling trees, house fires and at least one case of electrocution.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety has also confirmed that three have died in South Carolina - two from carbon monoxide poisoning and a third from a single-car accident.

As of 2 a.m. Saturday, tropical storm force winds are slamming portions of North and South Carolina with far outer bands sending some rain into Georgia. Southern and central portions of North Carolina into far northeast South Carolina can expect an additional 15 to 20 inches with totals of between 30 and 40 inches along the North Carolina coastal areas south of Cape Hatteras. This will mean catastrophic flash flooding and continued river flooding.

In west-central Virginia and parts of West Virginia, torrential rains of 10 inches or more may lead to life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding, along with an elevated risk of landslides. Closer to the center of Florence, a risk of tornadoes continues to be a threat for portions of North and South Carolina on Saturday.

Tropical Storm Florence: the latest on the storm's forecast track

The National Hurricane Center's 5 p.m. update indicates that the center of Tropical Storm Florence is about 70 miles west of Florence, South Carolina and about 25 miles southeast of Columbia, South Carolina. Maximum sustained winds are at 40 mph with higher gusts.

Florence is moving to the west at a slightly faster 6 mph. A turn toward the northwest with an increase in forward speed is expected on Sunday, followed by a turn toward the north and northeast with an additional increase in forward speed on Monday.

On its current track, Florence's center will move across the western Carolinas on Sunday and then recurve over the Ohio Valley and Northeast U.S. Monday and Tuesday.

The tropical storm warnings have been discontinued north of Surf City, North Carolina and all storm surge warnings have been discontinued as of the 5 p.m. advisory. There is still a tropical storm warning in effect for South Santee River in South Carolina to Surf City, North Carolina.

Impacts on Georgia

Florence is forecast to transition from a tropical storm to a tropical depression as it moves near the South Carolina and Georgia border this weekend.

Forecasts call for wind Saturday and Sunday. Up to three inches of rain is possible in eastern and northeastern Georgia. Flash flooding could happen in the north Georgia Mountains.

Overall, impacts in Georgia are expected to be less severe than coastal communities.

Metro Atlanta is expected to get hit with rain on Sunday as the system moves northeast.

This situation is still fluid and still subject to change, and as a result, viewers are advised to stay with the 11Alive StormTrackers and 11Alive.com for the latest information along with any updated advisories or warnings.

