ATLANTA -- Tropical Storm Florence has claimed more lives as it makes its way across the Carolinas.

The latest official counts put the death toll at between 11 and 12 people in North Carolina. Causes have varied greatly but included falling trees, house fires and at least one case of electrocution.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety has also confirmed that three have died in South Carolina - two from carbon monoxide poisoning and a third from a single-car accident.

As of 2 a.m. Saturday, tropical storm force winds are slamming portions of North and South Carolina with far outer bands sending some rain into Georgia. Southern and central portions of North Carolina into far northeast South Carolina can expect an additional 15 to 20 inches with totals of between 30 and 40 inches along the North Carolina coastal areas south of Cape Hatteras. This will mean catastrophic flash flooding and continued river flooding.

In west-central Virginia and parts of West Virginia, torrential rains of 10 inches or more may lead to life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding, along with an elevated risk of landslides. Closer to the center of Florence, a risk of tornadoes continues to be a threat for portions of North and South Carolina on Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center's 5 p.m. update indicates that the center of Tropical Storm Florence is about 70 miles west of Florence, South Carolina and about 25 miles southeast of Columbia, South Carolina. Maximum sustained winds are at 40 mph with higher gusts.

PHOTOS: Florence unleashes havoc on Carolinas
A woman speaks into a cellphone asking for help at her flooded residence in Lumberton, North Carolina, on September 15, 2018 in the wake of Hurricane Florence. Members of the Cajun Navy came to her rescue.
People push a vehicle that stalled as it passed through the flood waters crossing the road after Hurricane Florence passed through the area on September 15, 2018 in Warsaw, North Carolina.
A man drives a Jon Boat through a neighbourhood flooded from heavy rains after Hurricane Florence made landfall on September 14, 2018, in Vanceboro, North Carolina, on September 15, 2018.
A neighbor makes photographs of a boat smashed against a car garage, deposited there by the high winds and storm surge from Hurricane Florence along the Neuse River September 15, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
Boats lean against a tree after flooding the day before pushed them there when Hurricane Florence made landfal, in New Bern, North Carolina on September 15, 2018.
NEW BERN, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Neighborhoods are flooded after the storm surge from Hurricane Florence flooded the Neuse River September 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nueces and Trent rivers. The storm has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
NEW BERN, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Volunteers from all over North Carolina help rescue residents from their flooded homes during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nuese and Trent rivers. The storm has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
NEW BERN, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Neighborhoods are flooded after the storm surge from Hurricane Florence flooded the Neuse River September 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nueces and Trent rivers. The storm has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
NEW BERN, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Homes are flooded after a storm surge from Hurricane Florence flooded the Neuse River September 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nueces and Trent rivers. The storm has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
NEW BERN, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Volunteers from all over North Carolina help rescue residents and their pets from their flooded homes during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nuese and Trent rivers. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Waves crash into the Second Avenue Pier as Hurricane Florence makes landfall late on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
NEW BERN, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Volunteers from all over North Carolina help rescue residents and their pets from their flooded homes during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nuese and Trent rivers. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
BOLIVIA, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Members of the Boone County Fire Rescue team check for occupants in a home surrounded by flood waters after Hurricane Florence passed through the area on September 14, 2018 in Bolivia, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence is hitting along the North Carolina and South Carolina coastline bringing high winds and rain. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A tree that fell on a house, killing two people, is seen during Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018. - A mother and her infant were killed when a tree fell on their house in Wilmington, North Carolina, the first reported fatalities from Hurricane Florence, police said Friday. Wilmington police tweeted that the father was transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries. Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wilmington on Friday morning, battering the coastal city with strong winds and torrential rain. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
BOLIVIA, N.C.- SEPTEMBER 14: Jacob Fernandez plays around on the tree that fell near his home as Hurricane Florence passed through the area on September 14, 2018 in Bolivia, North Carolina, United States. Hurricane Florence is hitting along the North Carolina and South Carolina coastline bringing high winds and rain. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
An abandoned mini van sits on a flooded road near New Bern, NC on September 14, 2018 during Hurricane Florence. - Florence smashed into the US East Coast Friday with howling winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surges as emergency crews scrambled to rescue hundreds of people stranded in their homes by flood waters. Forecasters warned of catastrophic flooding and other mayhem from the monster storm, which is only Category 1 but physically sprawling and dangerous. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo credit should read LOGAN CYRUS/AFP/Getty Images)
NEW BERN, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: A North Carolina National Guard truck drives underneath a fallen tree that is suspended by power lines blown down by Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nueces and Trent rivers. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WILMINGTON, NC- SEPTEMBER 14: A fire truck drives past a large tree blown over by Hurricane Florence on September 14, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence hit Wilmington as a category 1 storm causing widespread damage and flooding along the Carolina coastline. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Waves crash into the Second Avenue Pier as Hurricane Florence makes landfall on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. - Florence smashed into the US East Coast Friday with howling winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surges as emergency crews scrambled to rescue hundreds of people stranded in their homes by flood waters. Forecasters warned of catastrophic flooding and other mayhem from the monster storm, which is only Category 1 but physically sprawling and dangerous. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
High winds begin to dismantle a sign on the Second Avenue Pier as Hurricane Florence makes landfall on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. - Florence smashed into the US East Coast Friday with howling winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surges as emergency crews scrambled to rescue hundreds of people stranded in their homes by flood waters. Forecasters warned of catastrophic flooding and other mayhem from the monster storm, which is only Category 1 but physically sprawling and dangerous. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
A woman holds a baby as she watches rising flood waters on the Cape Fear River during Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018. - Florence smashed into the US East Coast Friday with howling winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surges as emergency crews scrambled to rescue hundreds of people stranded in their homes by flood waters. Forecasters warned of catastrophic flooding and other mayhem from the monster storm, which is only Category 1 but physically sprawling and dangerous. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
FAIRFIELD HARBOUR, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Members of the North Carolina National Guard 105th Military Police Battalion from Asheville help an evacuee into a truck during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in Fairfield Harbour, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nuese and Trent rivers. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
A man wades through rising flood waters on the Cape Fear River during Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
Residents look at downed tree as Hurricane Florence passes over Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
The roof of a gas station is destroyed from strong winds as Hurricane Florence passes over Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
A NC Department of Transportation truck can be seen in the road surrounded by flood waters from the Neuse River in New Bern, North Carolina, September 14, 2018 during Hurricane Florence.
Flood waters from the Trent River inundate a park in Pollocksville, North Carolina on September 14, 2018 during Hurricane Florence.
Firefighters look into a home that a large tree fell on that has three people trapped after Hurricane Florence hit the area on September 14, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina.
A mother and daughter that friends were injured in a house that a tree fell on during landfall of Hurricane Florence, in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
Firefighters pray at an operation to remove a tree that fell on a house injuring resident during Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
A firefighter takes a break in a rescue operation at a house that a tree fell on during landfall of Hurricane Florence, in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
A downed tree can be seen from State Route 17 in Pollocksville, North Carolina on September 14, 2018 during Hurricane Florence.
Flood waters rise up from the Neuse River in New Bern, North Carolina on September 14, 2018 during Hurricane Florence.
This NOAA satellite handout image shows Hurricane Florence as it made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
A damaged awning is seen as winds from Hurricane Florence on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, United States.
A tree bends from the heavy rain and wind from Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
Volunteer Amber Hersel from the Civilian Crisis Response Team helps rescue 7-year-old Keiyana Cromartie and her family from their flooded home September 14, 2018 in James City, United States.
Rescue workers from Township No. 7 Fire Department and volunteers use a boat to rescue a woman and her dog from their flooded home during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in James City, United States.
Rescue workers from Township No. 7 Fire Department and volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team use a truck to move people rescued from their flooded homes during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in James City, United States.
The Trent River (background) overflows its banks and floods a neighborhood during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in River Bend, North Carolina.
The streets of Wilmington, North Carolina, were expectedly deserted awaiting Hurricane Florence's arrival on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Strong winds and sheets of rain fell on the this coastal town.
A tree is down on a road in Wilmington, NC early Friday morning.
Men pack their belongings after evacuating their house after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded their street during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
Michael Nelson floats in a boat made from a metal tub and fishing floats after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded his street during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
A truck drives through deep water after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded the street during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in River Bend, North Carolina.
A sign warns people away from Union Point Park after is was flooded by the Neuse River during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
Residents try to prepare for more floodwaters at the Trent Court public housing apartments after the Neuse River went over its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, United States.
Residents wade through deep floodwater to retrieve belongings from the Trent Court public housing apartments after the Neuse River went over its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, United States.
Flash flooding covers the road in low-lying areas as the outer edges of Hurricane Florence being to affect the coast September 13, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, United States.
Shianne Coleman (L) gets a hand from friend Austin Gremmel as they walk in flooded streets as the Neuse River begins to flood its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
Residents walk in flooded streets as the Neuse River floods its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
A man makes photographs of the flooded streets as the Neuse River floods its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
Diamond Dillahunt, 2-year-old Ta-Layah Koonce and Shkoel Collins survey the flooding at the Trent Court public housing apartments after the Neuse River topped its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, United States.
The Trent Court public housing apartments are flooded after the Neuse River topped its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
High wind and driving rain obscure the 8 1/2 Marina Village as Hurricane Florence beings to make landfall September 13, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, United States.
Portions of a boat dock and boardwalk are destroyed by powerful wind and waves as Hurricane Florence arrives September 13, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, United States.
Floodwater covers the walkway to the Bridgepointe Hotel and Marina as the Neuse River floods its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in James City, United States.
High wind and driving rain obscure the view from the Atlantic Beach Bridge as Hurricane Florence beings to make landfall September 13, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, United States.

Florence is moving to the west at a slightly faster 6 mph. A turn toward the northwest with an increase in forward speed is expected on Sunday, followed by a turn toward the north and northeast with an additional increase in forward speed on Monday.

On its current track, Florence's center will move across the western Carolinas on Sunday and then recurve over the Ohio Valley and Northeast U.S. Monday and Tuesday.

The tropical storm warnings have been discontinued north of Surf City, North Carolina and all storm surge warnings have been discontinued as of the 5 p.m. advisory. There is still a tropical storm warning in effect for South Santee River in South Carolina to Surf City, North Carolina.

Impacts on Georgia

Florence is forecast to transition from a tropical storm to a tropical depression as it moves near the South Carolina and Georgia border this weekend.

Forecasts call for wind Saturday and Sunday. Up to three inches of rain is possible in eastern and northeastern Georgia. Flash flooding could happen in the north Georgia Mountains.

Overall, impacts in Georgia are expected to be less severe than coastal communities.

Metro Atlanta is expected to get hit with rain on Sunday as the system moves northeast.

PHOTOS: Coastal cities brace for Hurricane Florence
Workers board up a home while preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
Local residents have a drink at a bar a day before the arrival of hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina, on September 12, 2018. - Florence veered slightly to the southwest and weakened a bit on September 12 but remained a powerful storm on course to deliver a potentially devastating blow to the Carolina coast. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
Military Humvees are parked in a port before the arrival of Hurricane Florence September 12, 2018 in Morehead City, North Carolina. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC- SEPTEMBER 12: Boats sit on racks at the Wrightsville Yacht Club as Hurricane Florence approaches the area, on September 12, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence is expected on Friday possibly as a category 4 storm along the North Carolina and South Carolina coastline. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
MOREHEAD CITY, NC - SEPTEMBER 12: Gasoline pumps are wrapped in plastic to prevent people from using them at a closed station before the arrival of Hurricane Florence September 12, 2018 in Morehead City, North Carolina. Coastal cities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virgnian are under evacuation orders as the category 3 hurricane approaches the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC - SEPTEMBER 12: Al Brookins of Haverlock, North Carolina, poses with his shirt that lists some of the previoius hurricanes he has lived through while taking a stroll on the beach before the arrival of Hurricane Florence September 12, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina. Coastal cities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virgnian are under evacuation orders as the category 3 hurricane approaches the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - SEPTEMBER 12: The bread shelves are bare in a grocery store as people stock up on food ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 12, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Florence slowed its approach to the U.S. today and was expected to turn south, stalling along the North Carolina and South Carolina coast and bringing with it torrential rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge tomorrow through Saturday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - SEPTEMBER 12: Patio furniture is seen in the pool in an effort to keep it from flying away as people prepare ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 12, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, United States. Hurricane Florence is expected on Friday possibly as a category 4 storm along the Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina coastline. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A man carries sandbags past a boarded up shop days before the arrival of hurricane Florence at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 11, 2018.
Wood boards and cardboard boxes block the entrance to a Walmart store in Kill Devil Hills in the Outer Banks of North Carolina on September 11, 2018.
A man prepares sandbags outside a shop days before the arrival of Hurricane Florence at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 11, 2018.
A woman rides an all terrain vehicle on the beach in Kill Devil Hills on the Outer Banks of North Carolina on September 11, 2018, as residents heed evacuation orders and seek shelter from the potentially catastrophic Hurricane Florence.
Two people enter a restaurant with boarded windows in perpetration for the arrival of Hurricane Florence at Wrightsville beach, North Carolina, September 11, 2018.
Two people look out at the ocean days before the arrival of Hurricane Florence at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 11, 2018.
Sand is piled up to block a public beach to prevent storm surges in Kill Devil Hills on the Outer Banks of North Carolina September 11, 2018, as residents heed evacuation orders and seek shelter from the potentially catastrophic Hurricane Florence.
Residents evacuate from coastal areas near Wallace, North Carolina, on September 11, 2018.
US Marines Gavin Smith (L) and Jessica Johnston fill sandbags at a public beach September 11, 2018 in Topsail, North Carolina, in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Florence.
Houses are seen near high tide on September 11, 2018 in on Topsail Island, North Carolina, where many homes, already battling flooding and beach erosion, aren't sure what to expect with the impending arrival of Hurricane Florence.
Houses are seen near high tide on September 11, 2018 in on Topsail Island, North Carolina, where many homes, already battling flooding and beach erosion, aren't sure what to expect with the impending arrival of Hurricane Florence.
Jeff Bryant (L) and James Evans board the windows of a business ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
A sign warning customers that the gas station only has premium gas remaining in Harbinger, North Carolina on September 11, 2018.
Daniel Vaughn (L) and Frank Murphy fill sand bags while preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
Clint McBride (R) cuts plywood to be put over a homes window while preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
A store's bread shelves are bare as people stock up on food ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Local resident Dave Collins shovels sand into a bag while the coastal area is preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
Local residents fill sand bags that was provided by the town as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - SEPTEMBER 11: Scott Fleenor (seated) and Jeremiah Trendell board over the windows of a business ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
A man helps board up Aussie Island surf shop on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville, North Carolina in anticipation of Hurricane Florence's high storm surge.
People hurry to board up in anticipation of Hurricane Florence at Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina September 11, 2018 before the arrival of Hurricane Florence.
Home Depot employee Ken Murphy helps Joe Spielman (L) load plywood ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Jazz Undy, owner of Wrightsville Beach Art Co, waves to a friend as he helps board up his shop in anticipation of Hurricane Florence, on Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 11, 2018.
Bob Kelly Jr. buys plywood at a Home Depot ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
An employee of the Wrightsville Beach Parking office, collects the electronic parts of the parking meters on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina removing the meters in anticipation of Hurricane Florence's high storm surge.
Jay Schwartz (L) and Michael Schwartz secure plywood over the windows of their business ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Michael Schwartz (L) and Jay Schwartz secure plywood over the windows of their business ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Onlookers take pictures on Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina September 11, 2018 before the arrival of Hurricane Florence.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC- SEPTEMBER 11: Windows are boarded up as local shops prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
WRIGHTVILLE BEACH, NC - SEPTEMBER 11: Workers board up the Wrightsville Beach Art Co. while preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - SEPTEMBER 11: Morgan Livingston and JC Gravitte (L-R) put plywood on the windows of Duffy's bar and restaurant ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, United States.
People stand near a lifeguard stand as Hurricane Florence approaches, on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
Matt Jones tee's off while his friend Jacob Whitehead (R) looks on near a public access point on Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 11, 2018, planning to ride out Hurricane Florence.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC- SEPTEMBER 11: A women walks past a local shop that is prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
Hurricane Party is written on plywood covering the window of the Lager Heads Tavern as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.

This situation is still fluid and still subject to change, and as a result, viewers are advised to stay with the 11Alive StormTrackers and 11Alive.com for the latest information along with any updated advisories or warnings.

