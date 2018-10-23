ATLANTA -- Food stamp recipients in counties hit hardest by Hurricane Michael will be given a special waiver allowing them to get 'hot food' with their funds, officials said on Monday.

SNAP benefits recipients in 23 counties will be able to purchase hot pre-prepared meals with their food stamps for now as a means to help them get the food they need.

The announcement came out of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) as one of the state's latest responses to the massive-scale damage around much of southwest Georgia.

“Allowing the purchase of hot foods will hopefully provide critical relief to SNAP households most adversely affected by the Hurricane Michael disaster,” DFCS Interim Director, Tom Rawlings said.

Many southwestern Georgia counties were devastated by high winds and heavy rain when Hurricane Michael came ashore a Category 4 hurricane in the Florida Panhandle - then began its trek through the lower portions of the state.

The storms also resulted in long-term power outages for some - putting a further strain on families already facing money and food deficits.

“For those who have experienced prolonged power outages or who have been displaced from their homes, we want to support them by making access to healthy meals easier,” Rawlings said.

Counties included in the waiver are:

Baker, Ben Hill, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Cook, Crisp, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Randolph, Sumter, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, Webster and Worth

DFCS has also taken other actions to help those on food stamps in the region. In a statement, the division announced that it had ordered the early release of food stamp benefits on Oct. 17 to help feed families. The state agency also extended the deadline to report food lost due to power outages to Oct. 31 - far beyond the usual 10-day limit.

Unfortunately, meals on the table aren't the only kind of food lost in the storm. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said during his visit that the state is facing $2 billion in agricultural losses and damage.

Meanwhile, state legislators are planning to regroup and amend the budget in a special session called by Governor Nathan Deal on Tuesday.

Deal said that special session will be Nov. 13.

