After massive devastation from Ian, one community is raising money to help neighbors in need

One community is showing strength and taking matters into its own hands as they work to raise money to help its neighbors in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — It’s been two weeks since Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s West Coast, but impacted residents say the devastation will last for months.

One community is showing strength and taking matters into its own hands as they work to raise money to help its neighbors in need.

The Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation recently started the #WeAreFMB Resilient Fund – a group of Fort Myers Beach locals who have made it their mission to rebuild the community they once had.

Over the past two weeks, the community fund has partnered with the Fort Myers Woman’s Club and Beach Talk Radio to raise over $145,000 to give to Fort Myers Beach residents who have applied for relief from the foundation.

However, with businesses and homes in ruins, residents say there is still a long road ahead.

“It's not done now and it's not going to be done in two more weeks, and it's not going to be done in two months,” Former President of the Fort Myers Community Foundation and Fort Myers Beach business owner, Nancy Bouchard said.

“We've lost our homes. I mean, we can't live there. There's no water. There's no electricity. The water is not potable. I don't know when it will be again,” she added.

Before the storm, Bouchard also owned a successful dental practice in the community.

“Business owners have the double whammy of our businesses, just like my dental office. And my dental office ended up in my friend’s chiropractic office,” she recounted.

Bouchard told 11Alive that although the loss has been overwhelming, those who have shown up to support the community have also been overwhelming.

“There are places everywhere to get water and clothes and distributions of anything you need. It's there. That actually also astounds me,” Bouchard said.

#WeAreFMB Resilient currently has 700 applicants and she said they expect even more to apply in the coming weeks.

They plan to give $500 increments to all applicants which is why the fund is asking for people from all over to give what they can and not forget about the many residents still in need after Hurricane Ian.

“Remember, we're here. Because we're here, we're going to be homeless for a long time, but we're not going back any soon,” Bouchard explained.

People can donate to the #WeAreFMB Resilient fund on the Fort Myers Beach Community Fund website.

You can donate by purchasing #WeAreFMB Resilient merchandise or through monetary gifts.

They will also be holding various upcoming events in which a portion of the proceeds will go to the #WeAreFMB Resilient Fund.

This includes the Speed on the Water Key West Bash and a #WEAREFMB Benefit Concert.

“We will come back," Bouchard said. "We'll come back."