ATLANTA — The Georgia Emergency Management Agency says they will be opening six shelter locations for people evacuating from counties along the Georgia coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered a mandatory evacuation of all coastal areas east of Interstate 95, as well as low-lying areas potentially in the path of the dangerous storm.

Contraflow lane reversal on I-16 will begin Tuesday morning to help speed evacuation from Savannah and surrounding areas.

The GEMA shelter locations will be located in Bibb, Columbia, Coffee, Laurens, McDuffie and Ware counties.

So far, there is one shelter open and ready to receive evacuees:

Bibb County: South Bibb Recreation Center

7035 Houston Road

Macon, GA 31216

State officials said that additional locations will be added over the coming hours and days.

State of Georgia Resources

View up-to-date emergency declarations from Governor Kemp here.

View updates from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency here.

Visit Ready Georgia for weather alerts and emergency preparedness tips.

Follow Georgia 511 for real-time traffic information.

Learn what to do before, during, and after a flood here.

Report power outages by contacting your power provider. The two main providers in Georgia are: Georgia Power (contact here or at 888-891-0938) Georgia electric membership cooperatives (EMCs) (find your local branch here)

Call your local non-emergency police line to report a downed tree on a main road.

Please stay aware of any forecast changes as there are still many questions that remain about where Dorian goes after impacting Florida.

