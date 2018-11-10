Grocery stores were packed Wednesday evening as residents prepared for what Hurricane Michael would bring.

The storm made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida Wednesday afternoon. It then made its way to Georgia.

Now residents are bracing before Michael makes its way to them.

"When we hear about storms in other areas we do try to get prepared," one woman said.

Some University of Georgia students are also worried how the storm would affect them. Midterms are around the corner.

"I'm from Texas and we had tornadoes all the time. I had of my house destroyed by a tornado. So I'm very cautious when it comes to that," one student said.

Campus will have a delayed start Thursday, opening at 10 a.m. and classes will begin at 11 a.m.

Beth Burgess of the Athens-Clarke County Emergency Management Office said residents should make sure they have an emergency kit.

"You have batteries in case there is power outages," she said. "Not a good idea to use candles because you have an increase of fire hazard. But certainly, battery-powered flashlight and lanterns. Have those ready.

