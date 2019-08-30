ATLANTA — All eyes are on the Atlantic as Dorian builds strength, turning into a major hurricane - category 3 - on Friday, eventually forecast to make landfall as a category 4 next week.

Even though the storm is forecast to make landfall somewhere in Florida, the chance of impacts in parts Georgia is increasing daily.

The big problem, as it is with most hurricanes is rainfall and flooding.

Since the storm is forecast to reach land in Florida, Georgia looks to be spared of the worst in terms of damaging wind speeds.

Where the storm is headed

The storm is forecast to weaken to a category 1 hurricane inland. After that, questions remain. But here's what many models are pointing at right now.

Life-threatening rainfall and storm surge

The storm looks to take a northeast turn, it's hard to say when it will take this turn. The later it turns northeast, the more rainfall Georgia picks up.

Above is one scenario that may play out. Notice the extreme sharp cut from the coast to Atlanta, it's a difference of 20 inches of rainfall.

The rainfall amounts are so high because the storm will be moving so slow, possibly even stalling over Florida or southern Georiga.

That is the reason the Carolinas and Texas saw such extreme amounts of rainfall from Florence and Harvey, the storm wouldn't move.

That's a huge problem, especially for coastal Georgia which is already very low lying and will have water physical pushed ashore (storm surge) by the slow-moving Dorian.

Storm surge and flood watches/warnings will be issued in the coming days as we get a better handle on the storm path.

Victims of Michael hit again?

The last hurricane to impact Georiga was Michael in 2018. It remained a category 3 hurricane as it entered Georgia and weakened on its northeast path through the state.

Satellite imagery reveals the damage the storm did, scarring the earth. Whether or not the same areas are damaged again from Dorian entirely depends on what the storm does after it hits land.

The quicker the northerly turn, the better the chance that areas hardest hit by Michael are spared.

Notice, the worst of the rainfall, in this forecast, stays just west of the hardest-hit area of southwest Georgia.

Atlanta Impacts

Dorian will have some impacts on metro Atlanta, mainly in the form of wind.

Wind speeds will begin getting stronger on Thursday and Friday

Since we are on the "dry side" of the storm, we aren't expecting much rainfall based on current forecasts, just high overcast skies. Some isolated showers are possible, but rain amounts will be very light.

Officials urge Georgians to prepare for Dorian

Georgia's U.S. senators Johnny Isakson and David Perdue on Friday urged Georgia residents to and remain aware of all warnings and advisories and follow safety precautions ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian.

On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for 12 south and southeast Georgia counties which are most likely to see direct effects from the storm: Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce and Wayne.

“I urge Georgians to take precautions early and follow the advice of state and local officials as Hurricane Dorian’s path becomes clearer in the days and hours ahead,” Isakson said. “Senator Perdue and I pledge to work with federal, state and local officials to ensure that Georgia has the resources needed should Hurricane Dorian impact our state.”

State of Georgia Resources

View up-to-date emergency declarations from Governor Kemp here.

View updates from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency here.

Visit Ready Georgia for weather alerts and emergency preparedness tips.

Follow Georgia 511 for real-time traffic information.

Learn what to do before, during, and after a flood here.

Report power outages by contacting your power provider. The two main providers in Georgia are: Georgia Power (contact here or at 888-891-0938) Georgia electric membership cooperatives (EMCs) (find your local branch here)

Call your local non-emergency police line to report a downed tree on a main road.

Please stay aware of any forecast changes as there are still many questions that remain about where Dorian goes after impacting Florida.

