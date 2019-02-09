ATLANTA — President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration for Georgia early Monday morning, as dangerous Hurricane Dorian continued to move over the Bahamas on a northwesterly track toward Florida and southeast Georgia.
FEMA spokesperson Crystal Paulk-Buchanan confirmed the declaration.
State of Georgia Resources
- View up-to-date emergency declarations from Governor Kemp here.
- View updates from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency here.
- Visit Ready Georgia for weather alerts and emergency preparedness tips.
- Follow Georgia 511 for real-time traffic information.
- Learn what to do before, during, and after a flood here.
- Report power outages by contacting your power provider. The two main providers in Georgia are:
- Call your local non-emergency police line to report a downed tree on a main road.
Please stay aware of any forecast changes as there are still many questions that remain about where Dorian goes after impacting Florida.
This is a developing story.
MORE ON DORIAN
Hurricane Dorian moving slowly toward Florida, 'increasing likelihood' for high winds and storm surge to Georgia
Hurricane Dorian: Spaghetti models, tracking maps and more