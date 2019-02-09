ATLANTA — President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration for Georgia early Monday morning, as dangerous Hurricane Dorian continued to move over the Bahamas on a northwesterly track toward Florida and southeast Georgia.

FEMA spokesperson Crystal Paulk-Buchanan confirmed the declaration.

State of Georgia Resources

  • View up-to-date emergency declarations from Governor Kemp here.
  • View updates from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency here.
  • Visit Ready Georgia for weather alerts and emergency preparedness tips.
  • Follow Georgia 511 for real-time traffic information.
  • Learn what to do before, during, and after a flood here.
  • Report power outages by contacting your power provider. The two main providers in Georgia are:  
    • Georgia Power (contact here or at 888-891-0938)
    • Georgia electric membership cooperatives (EMCs) (find your local branch here)
  • Call your local non-emergency police line to report a downed tree on a main road.

Please stay aware of any forecast changes as there are still many questions that remain about where Dorian goes after impacting Florida.

This is a developing story.

