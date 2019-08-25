ATLANTA — All eyes are on Dorian as the storm makes its way through the Caribbean Sea and, eventually, towards the Florida or Georgia coast.

The storm is expected to strengthen into a powerful major hurricane as it churns across the Atlantic waters.

Bookmark this page for the latest forecast tracks, spaghetti models and satellite images. They will be updated as we receive new information.

Click here for the latest forecast.

Stay updated! Download the FREE 11Alive News app to receive breaking alerts and subscribe to our newsletter for email updates.

Tropical Track

This is the latest "cone of uncertainty," which shows an area where the center of the storm could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time.

WXIA

Spaghetti Models

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like spaghetti noodles. Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

WXIA





Watches and warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

Summary of Current Watches and Warnings (as of 11 a.m. Wednesday):

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Puerto Rico.

is in effect for Puerto Rico. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Vieques and Culebra; U.S. Virgin Islands; British Virgin Islands

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico

is in effect for Puerto Rico A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Samana

While the entire eastern coast of Florida is currently within the cone of uncertainty, areas that include the entire Georgia coastline, as well as the Gulf Coastal areas of Florida, should monitor the progress of Dorian closely.

Check the latest Atlanta Weather Forecast here

Live Hurricane Tracking Map

RELATED: Checklist: Your hurricane season supply kit

RELATED: Understanding severe weather: What's a Marginal Risk, what's a Slight Risk?

RELATED: Understanding Severe Weather: When is a Code Orange or Code Red Air Quality Alert is issued?

Check the latest Atlanta Weather Forecast here

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

Have a news tip? Email news@11alive.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.