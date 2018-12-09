ATLANTA – As thousands of people evacuating from the east coast because of Hurricane Florence, many of them are heading toward Georgia.

In preparation for the influx of evacuees, multiple businesses and locations are opening their doors and offering their services to help those in need.

ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY

The Atlanta Motor Speedway is again opening its campsites to hurricane evacuees. Like last year, the campground will be free of charge for dry RV and tent campers in the Legends Campground. For full hookup sites, it will cost $20 a night.

FOR DIRECTIONS: Atlanta Motor Speedway opens campground to Hurricane Florence evacuees

AIRBNB

Airbnb has activated its Open Homes program to help residents who have been evacuated due to Hurricane Florence.

Hosts in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia communities can take part in the program and list their homes for free to evacuees and emergency relief workers in the certain areas.

FOR LOCATIONS: Here's how you can stay at an Airbnb free if you are a Hurricane Florence evacuee

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

GEORGIA STATE PARKS

The Georgia State Parks are welcoming evacuees and their pets and said they can accommodate horses at certain parks. Campsites and cottages are still available and “dry camping” outside of normal camping areas is available for no charge, according to their website.

FOR LOCATIONS: Georgia State Parks welcoming Florence evacuees, pets, and horses

U-HAUL

Ten U-Haul companies across the southeast U.S. are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage at 94 facilities to residents who may be impacted by heavy rains and extreme winds associated with Hurricane Florence.

FOR LOCATIONS: 94 U-Haul locations offering 30 days of free self-storage

LEGOLAND

Legoland Discovery Center is offering half-price tickets for Hurricane Florence evacuees to help give struggling families a little bit of fun according to the press release. The offer is for walk-up guests only and anyone with identification from coastal regions of Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

FOR LOCATION: LEGOLAND offering half-priced tickets to Hurricane Florence evacuees in Atlanta

WILD ADVENTURES

The Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia is offering free admission to those displaced by Hurricane Florence this weekend. The park says if you are displaced into the area and can provide a valid ID or proof of residency from a county under an evacuation order, you get a free ticket to the park.

FOR DETAILS: Wild Adventures theme park offering free tickets to those displaced by Florence

ATLANTA BRAVES

The Atlanta Braves are welcoming Hurricane Florence evacuees by offering them free tickets to the Washington Nationals series this weekend.

Team officials also said all proceeds from the 50/50 Raffle during the games this weekend will benefit Red Cross efforts for the hurricane.

FOR LIST OF TIMES: Here's how hurricane evacuees can get free tickets to this weekend's Braves games

If you’re evacuating with your pet and plan to stay in a hotel, there have been a number of viral social media posts claiming a federal law mandates that hotels, motels, and shelters take your pet in if you’re under a state of emergency.

This is NOT true – and it’s dangerous for people to leave their homes thinking they can go to any hotel they want and it will be mandated to take them. Hotels and motels never have a legal obligation to allow any animals inside other than service animals.

READ: VERIFY: Are hotels, shelters required to take pets during emergencies?

► RELATED | Understanding Severe Weather: What's Moderate Risk, What's High Risk?

► Check the latest Atlanta Weather Forecast here

► UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

► Download the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

► POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

► Have a news tip? Email news@11alive.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WXIA