GEORGETOWN, S.C. -- Florence made landfall as a Hurricane early Friday morning along the coast.

Following its arrival came flooding and first responders conducting rescues in areas hardest hit by Florence, which is now a tropical storm.

In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the 11Alive crew reporting from the area experienced heavy rain and high wind gusts.

The beach was completely deserted without a person in sight.

Officials said around 8 p.m. Friday, Florence was centered about 15 miles north-northeast of Myrtle Beach.

Power outages had been reported along with downed power lines.Officials are concerned about flooding.

The storm has already taken five lives, including a mother and her 8-month-old child. The family was trapped for several hours as firefighters tried to rescue them after a tree fell on their home.

