These are the peak wind speeds for some Florida cities as Ian made landfall

TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's southwestern coast Wednesday afternoon, it did so as a major Category 4 storm.

That means it brought with it sustained winds of near 150 mph as the eye made landfall near Cayo Costa a little after 3 p.m., the National Hurricane Center reported.

The winds weren't that strong everywhere along the hurricane's path — the eyewall is simply where they're strongest. But it does give an indication of how the hurricane brought battering winds with it up and down the Florida Gulf Coast.

The National Weather Service published the peak wind speeds that were recorded during and shortly after landfall for several locations (in some instances, the peak speed was recorded a little bit before landfall). Here's a selection of some of the readings published:

Hurricane Ian peak wind speeds around landfall

Punta Gorda : 109 mph at 3:10 p.m.

: 109 mph at 3:10 p.m. Tarpon Point (Cape Coral) : 109 mph at 1:56 p.m.

: 109 mph at 1:56 p.m. J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge (Sanibel Island) : 98 mph at 1:17 p.m.

: 98 mph at 1:17 p.m. Fort Myers : 92 mph at 3:15 p.m.

: 92 mph at 3:15 p.m. Sarasota Bay maritime marker : 83 mph at 3:04 p.m.

: 83 mph at 3:04 p.m. Venice : 82 mph at 2:35 p.m.

: 82 mph at 2:35 p.m. Sarasota-Bradenton : 77 mph at 3:02 p.m.

: 77 mph at 3:02 p.m. Tampa : 61 mph at 2:33 p.m.

: 61 mph at 2:33 p.m. Clearwater Beach : 59 mph at 3:05 p.m.

: 59 mph at 3:05 p.m. Lakeland : 51 mph at 3:30 p.m.

: 51 mph at 3:30 p.m. Zephyrhills Municipal Airport (Pasco County): 41 mph at 3:15 p.m.