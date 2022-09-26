Preparations underway ahead of Hurricane Ian

Days before Ian reaches the Peach State, here's what you should know.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and other state leaders met Monday to prepare Georgia for Hurricane Ian’s landfall, as agencies like GEMA and Georgia Power watch the path of the storm.

“We could have high winds, could have heavy rains,” Georgia Power Spokesperson Adrienne Tickle said.

Tickle said they are identifying resources and gearing up to head out.

"So once the storm passes they can get in and make repairs and restore power as quickly as possible,” Tickle said.

Meanwhile, GEMA Director James Stallings said they’re preparing for Florida evacuees while also making sure Georgians are covered.

"Tampa has issued mandatory evacuation so some of their folks are traveling north – they’re always gonna be ahead of the curve for us. So, we’ve prepped for that our hotels, our shelters locations, they’re ready,” Stallings said.

Days before Ian reaches our state is the time to prepare for your own family.

"So looking through your emergency supply kit to make sure you have the necessary supplies,” Tickle said.

Here’s what you need:

Plenty of water, and nonperishable food for each member of your family for up to three days.

A first aid kit and any medicine.

Flashlights with fresh batteries and a battery-operated radio.

Make sure all your devices and battery backups remain fully charged in case you lose power.

Insurance Commissioner John King said there are steps you should take in advance to protect your property in case it’s damaged.

"Documenting belongings and documents that can’t be easily replaced, safeguarding those having a plan and discussing that plan with their family members,” King said.

You should also remove any low-hanging or broken limbs from trees near your house.

"Walk around the outside of your house, bringing patio furniture in, so it does not become a projectile,” Tickle said.

Tickle said these are steps to take now to prepare for this storm and the rest of the season.