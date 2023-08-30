Hurricane Idalia hits Florida, now crossing into Georgia | Live updates

It made landfall near Florida's Gulf Coast and is expected to weaken over south Georgia as it makes it way back into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday.

GEORGIA, USA — Idalia (ee-DAL-ya) strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane overnight before weakening and slamming Florida with a Category 3 storm Wednesday.

It made landfall near Florida's Gulf Coast and it has weakened over south Georgia as it makes it way back into the Atlantic Ocean.

Live Updates

2:16 p.m. | The National Hurricane Center posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, that Hurricane Idalia's core is still moving across southeastern Georgia. Residents should expected flash and river flooding across the south Georgia.

Hurricane #Idalia Advisory 16A: Idalia'S Core Moving Across Southeastern Georgia. Flash and River Flooding Likely Across Georgia and the Eastern Carolinas Through Thursday. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2023

2:12 p.m. | The Federal Emergency Management Agency has activated their Region 4 Regional Response Coordination Center and will be operating out of Atlanta for the storm.

1:58 p.m. | Clayton County Public Schools announced that they will be canceling all afternoon and evening activities for Wednesday due to "anticipated implement weather" from Hurricane Idalia.

Officials added the Campus Kids program will not be canceled. District officials also canceled the Blueprint Series Tour that was scheduled for Wednesday.

1:04 p.m. | Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport said that there will be impacts to the national air space. 110 flight cancelations across the country. Officials will monitor the storm as it passed through south Georgia.

12:12 p.m. | The Georgia governor said that trees are down and some power outages have been reported in parts of south Georgia.

12:06 p.m. | Gov. Kemp added in a news conference that it's still a "dangerous storm." He said that residents should prepare as it impacts the Peach State. The Georgia governor said federal response will be available after the storm passes through.

12:05 p.m. | GEMA Director Chris Stallings said in a news conference with the Georgia governor that officials are expecting the storm to be out of the Peach State by 8 p.m. Idalia is currently over the state as a Category 1 Hurricane and is expected to weaken to a tropical storm.

12:01 p.m. | Gov. Kemp provides an update with GEMA Director Chris Stallings on Hurricane Idalia as it passes through south Georgia.

11:13 a.m. | 11Alive Meteorologist will be providing a live update momentarily in the stream above this story as Idalia is now in Georgia.

11:10 a.m. | The 11Alive StormTrackers report that Idalia will approach Valdosta as a Category 1 hurricane, with maximum winds of 90 mph.

10:55 a.m. | The National Hurricane Center says the center of Idalia is now crossing into south Georgia.

Hurricane #Idalia Advisory 16: Center of Idalia Crossing Into Southern Georgia. High Water Levels Continue Along the Gulf Coast of Florida. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2023

10:23 a.m. | Parts of south Georgia are in a Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Warning. Idalia is expected to weaken in south Georgia to a Category 2.

10:00 a.m. | The National Hurricane Center posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, that damaging winds have spread into southern Georgia. The update said that wind gusts of 63 miles per hour were recently reported at the airport in Valdosta.

10 AM EDT Hurricane #Idalia Update: Damaging winds spreading into southern Georgia. pic.twitter.com/SNzWRQolZo — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2023

9:50 a.m. | Georgia's Attorney General Chris Carr warns residents to be on the lookout for price gouging and scams as Hurricane Idalia hits Florida and impacts parts of south Georgia.

Carr released the following statement below.

“As we continue to pray for the families and communities in the path of Hurricane Idalia, we want to remind all Georgians of the important steps they can take to protect themselves from home repair fraud and other schemes,” said Carr. “Con artists will try to take advantage of those impacted by severe weather. We know this is a difficult time for many, and our office stands ready to assist any consumer who thinks they have encountered a potential scam.”

8:15 a.m. | Georgia's Emergency Management System released a list of shelter locations in several counties ahead of Idalia's wrath. This comes after Gov. Kemp issued a State of Emergency for the Peach State on Tuesday as the storm approaches.

To view a list of emergency shelter options, click here.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway on Tuesday that they will be opening their campground to evacuees, click here to learn more.

Emergency shelters are open in several Georgia counties in advance of #Idalia. If you live in a mobile home or inadequate housing seek substantial shelter as soon as possible. Visit https://t.co/c3IER9nbqP for a full list of shelter locations. #Shelter pic.twitter.com/Rj8RxEDoMh — Georgia EM&HS (@GeorgiaEMAHS) August 30, 2023

7:45 a.m. | The National Hurricane Center tweeted, "7:45 AM EDT update: Extremely dangerous Category 3 Hurricane #Idalia makes landfall in the Florida Big Bend. Maximum sustained winds were estimated to be 125 mph. Catastrophic storm surge and damaging winds ongoing."

Live Radar

MORE FROM THE 11ALIVE STORMTRACKERS

