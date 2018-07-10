Hurricane Michael has become a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 100 mph while it continues to move across the Gulf of Mexico.

The risk of life-threatening storm surges, heavy rainfall and dangerous winds are increasing for the northeastern Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Michael is expected to make landfall on Wednesday. Forecasters expect it to be a major hurricane by the time it makes landfall. Additional strengthening is forecast.

Most recent updated position

As of 8 a.m. ET, Hurricane Michael is located 395 miles south of Panama City, Florida and about 365 miles south of Apalachicola, Florida The storm is moving north-northwest at about 12 mph and is expected to pick up speed over the next few days. The center of Hurricane Michael will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Haney, Adrianne

So what can we expect in metro Atlanta and north Georgia?

Right now, the National Hurricane Center's forecast path shows Michael may make landfall between Pensacola and Destin, Florida, on Wednesday. The center of the storm is then expected to move across Georgia as a tropical storm, before moving across the Carolinas and southeast Virginia before going back out to sea by next weekend.

On its present path, Michael will likely bring heavy rainfall amounts and gusty winds to much of the state of Georgia through the middle of the week. Severe storms and possible tornadoes will be possible over parts of the state along Michael's path.

Southern Georgia, along with parts of southeastern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle could see rainfall amounts of 4-to-8 inches with isolated rainfall amounts of up to 12 inches. This could lead to life-threatening flash flooding in some areas.

In eastern Georgia, the Carolinas and southern Virginia, 3-to-6 inch rainfall amounts are expected which could also lead to flash floods.

Haney, Adrianne

Chris Holcomb and the 11Alive Storm Trackers team will have full coverage all week of Tropical Hurricane Michael and bring you full details on what sort of effects it will have on our weather in and across the state of Georgia.

Watches and Warnings for Hurricane Michael

Haney, Adrianne

Storm Surge Warnings:

Gulf Coast of Florida from the Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Anclote River.

Storm Surge Watch:

Anclote River Florida to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

Alabama/Florida border to Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida

Hurricane Warning:

Gulf Coast of Florida from the Alabama/Florida border eastward to Suwannee River

Hurricane Watches:

Alabama/Florida border westward to the Mississippi/Alabama border.

Tropical Storm Warnings:

Alabama/Florida border westward to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Suwannee River Florida southward to Chassahowitzka Florida.

Tropical Storm Watches:

Chassahowitzka to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

The Mississippi/Alabama border westward to the Mouth of the Pearl River

Fernandina Beach, Florida to South Santee River, South Carolina

