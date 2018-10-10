As Michael moves across Georgia, the 11Alive StormTrackers are monitoring any potential severe weather.

By early Thursday, with the storm moving out of Georgia and into South Carolina, the tornado threat for metro Atlanta had diminished, but the risk for flooding remains.

Track the updates below:

UPDATES |

1:45 a.m. -- The NWS has dropped several counties from the tornado watch. The follow counties remain under a tornado watch until 2 a.m.: Bryan, Bulloch, Candler, Chatham, Effingham, Evans, Jenkins, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall.

These counties are under a tornado watch until 7 a.m.: Burke, Columbia, Elbert, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond.

A flood warning has been issued in several metro Atlanta counties, including Clayton, Cobb, Paulding, Polk, Carroll, Fulton, Douglas and Haralson.

11:40 p.m. - A new tornado watch has been issued for parts of east Georgia until 7 a.m.

7 p.m. - The tornado warning for Cobb, Douglas and Fulton counties has expired.

6:37 p.m. - A tornado warning has been issued for Cobb, Douglas, Fulton counties until 7 p.m.

4:16 p.m. - The tornado warning has been canceled for Crawford, Upson counties.

4:05 PM - A tornado warning has been issued for Crawford and Upson counties until 4:30 p.m.

3:32PM - Tornado warning issued for Crawford and Peach counties until 4 p.m.

2:45PM - A tornado watch has been issued in the following counties until 2 a.m. Thursday, oCT: Areas affected:Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Baker; Baldwin; Barrow; Ben Hill; Berrien; Bibb; Bleckley; Brantley; Brooks; Bryan; Bulloch; Burke; Butts; Calhoun; Camden; Candler; Charlton; Chatham; Chattahoochee; Clarke; Clay; Clinch; Coffee; Colquitt; Columbia; Cook; Crawford; Crisp; Decatur; Dodge; Dooly; Dougherty; Early; Echols; Effingham; Emanuel; Evans; Glascock; Glynn; Grady; Greene; Hancock; Harris; Henry; Houston; Irwin; Jasper; Jeff Davis; Jefferson; Jenkins; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Lanier; Laurens; Lee; Liberty; Lincoln; Long; Lowndes; Macon; Marion; McDuffie; McIntosh; Meriwether; Miller; Mitchell; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Muscogee; Newton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Peach; Pierce; Pike; Pulaski; Putnam; Quitman; Randolph; Richmond; Rockdale; Schley; Screven; Seminole; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Tattnall; Taylor; Telfair; Terrell; Thomas; Tift; Toombs; Treutlen; Turner; Twiggs; Upson; Walton; Ware; Warren; Washington; Wayne; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson; Worth

The National Hurricane Center has extended the Inland Tropical Storm Warning to seven metro Atlanta counties -- Greene, Jasper, Lamar, Morgan, Oglethorpe, Putnam and Upson counties.

