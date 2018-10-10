As Hurricane Michael unleashes, there's a possibility of severe storms.

Severe weather is developing in region and the 11Alive StormTrackers are monitoring the changing conditions.

Torrential rainfall, strong winds and possible tornadoes will affect much of north and central Georgia through the afternoon and evening hours, well ahead of the arrival of the center of the storm. Track the updates below.

UPDATES |

2:45PM - A tornado watch has been issued in the following counties until 2 a.m. Thursday: Areas affected:Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Baker; Baldwin; Barrow; Ben Hill; Berrien; Bibb; Bleckley; Brantley; Brooks; Bryan; Bulloch; Burke; Butts; Calhoun; Camden; Candler; Charlton; Chatham; Chattahoochee; Clarke; Clay; Clinch; Coffee; Colquitt; Columbia; Cook; Crawford; Crisp; Decatur; Dodge; Dooly; Dougherty; Early; Echols; Effingham; Emanuel; Evans; Glascock; Glynn; Grady; Greene; Hancock; Harris; Henry; Houston; Irwin; Jasper; Jeff Davis; Jefferson; Jenkins; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Lanier; Laurens; Lee; Liberty; Lincoln; Long; Lowndes; Macon; Marion; McDuffie; McIntosh; Meriwether; Miller; Mitchell; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Muscogee; Newton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Peach; Pierce; Pike; Pulaski; Putnam; Quitman; Randolph; Richmond; Rockdale; Schley; Screven; Seminole; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Tattnall; Taylor; Telfair; Terrell; Thomas; Tift; Toombs; Treutlen; Turner; Twiggs; Upson; Walton; Ware; Warren; Washington; Wayne; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson; Worth

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The National Hurricane Center has extended the Inland Tropical Storm Warning to seven metro Atlanta counties -- Greene, Jasper, Lamar, Morgan, Oglethorpe, Putnam and Upson counties.

► LATEST | Major Hurricane Michael approaches Florida coast

► RELATED | Understanding Severe Weather: What are Moderate Risk, High Risk areas?

► RELATED | Understanding Severe Weather: What's Moderate Risk, What's High Risk?

► Check the latest Atlanta Weather Forecast here

► UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

► Download the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

► POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

► Have a news tip? Email news@11alive.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WXIA