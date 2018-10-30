It was supposed to be the happiest day of her life, but one woman's wedding started looking like a nightmare after Hurricane Michael hit Albany, Georgia.

Tragedy hit Glenda Hunter's family last year when both of her parents passed away within months of each other. She decided to reschedule her wedding because of it.

When the wedding dress she ordered came in, it was botched.

"I started just weeping," she said. "Because it was horrible. It was horrible."

Before she had a chance to look for a new one, Hurricane Michael hit, shutting down all of the dress shops near her house.

VIDEOS: Hurricane Michael causes destruction across Florida panhandle

"She called crying, stressed, kind of desperate," said Puey Quinones, the Creative Director for CocoMelody. When Glenda called his store looking for a last-minute dress, he understood her desperation.

"I am from the Philippines, and hurricanes and typhoons are big there," Quinones said. "I know how it feels to be a victim."

The team at CocoMelody knew they wanted to do something special for Glenda so they designed and donated the dress of her dreams.

READ: 11Alive Hurricane Michael Telethon raises $56,000 to help Red Cross storm damage relief

Company donates wedding dress to bride-to-be

"Just to have someone say, let me lighten your load. Let me show you that there are people out there who care," Glenda said.

She sees her new dress as a beautiful example of faith.

"Anytime you feel like you have lost all hope, he does hear and answer prayer. I am so grateful, so grateful.

Her wedding is in just three weeks.

'Two different worlds': Residents, reporters describe riding out Hurricane Michael in Florida

© 2018 WXIA