JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Michael moves closer to the Gulf Coast, storage company U-Haul is opening its units to those who may need a place to store their valuables.
Nearly 30 locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box containers to residents who will be impacted by heavy winds and rains from the storm.
Michael is poised to make landfall along the Florida panhandle Wednesday, and the state's governor, Rick Scott, has already declared a state of emergency. He's urging folks in the storm's path to take precautions to protect their homes.
Enter U-Haul.
"Storms like these create an immediate need for secure locations where residents can store the belongings they wish to protect," said U-Haul's Tallahassee's president Chris Ferguson said. "As a member of these communities, we are in a position to lend a helping hand by providing this free self-storage service to our neighbors in harm's way."
The company offered a similar deal after Hurricane Florence flooded the Carolinas.
HURRICANE MICHAEL | Michael expected to be a major Category 3 hurricane at landfall
TRACKING MICHAEL | Spaghetti models, forecast cone and satellite
TIMELINE | How will Hurricane Michael affect Georgia?
Families looking to get more information on the free storage should reach out ot the nearest participating U-Haul store. Locations by state are as follows:
ALABAMA
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Mobile
970 ½ Springhill Ave.
Mobile, AL 36604
(251) 433-1548
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Bel Air
200 W. I-65 Service Road S.
Mobile, AL 36608
(251) 343-7101
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Springdale
3755 Airport Blvd.
Mobile, AL 36608
(251) 344-0661
U-Haul Moving & Storage at The Loop
2507 Government St.
Mobile, AL 36606
(251) 476-6548
FLORIDA
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Beal Pkwy.
631 N. Beal Pkwy.
Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
(850) 863-2133
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Walton
395 Mary Esther Cut Off NW
Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
(850) 862-4663
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Panama City
1026 W. 15th St.
Panama City, FL 32401
(850) 769-3268
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Pensacola
2817 N. Pace Blvd.
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-1522
U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Pensacola
7835 N. Davis Hwy.
Pensacola, FL 32514
(850) 479-7450
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pensacola-Bellview
4921 Mobile Hwy.
Pensacola, FL 32506
(850) 456-9248
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pensacola-University
7220 N. Davis Hwy.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 477-4701
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Pensacola
4211 Mobile Hwy.
Pensacola, FL 32506
(850) 266-7482
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Capital Circle Northwest
5050 W. Tennessee St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 576-2317
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Lake Ella
1580 N. Monroe St.
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 222-1389
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northeast Tallahassee
2554 Capital Circle NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308
(850) 422-0039
GEORGIA
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Canton Road
2800 Canton Road #2000
Marietta, GA 30066
(678) 810-1141
U-Haul at Roswell Street
900 Roswell St.
Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 428-6220
NORTH CAROLINA
U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Asheville
387 Swannanoa River Road
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 298-8551
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Asheville
3161 Sweeten Creek Road
Asheville, NC 28803
(828) 483-5707
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Boone
849 NC Hwy. 105 Bypass
Boone, NC 28607
(828) 297-1723
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hendersonville
1500 Airport Road
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 233-5017
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Hickory
542 Main Ave. SE
Hickory NC 28602
(828) 256-0209
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Hickory
332 U.S. Hwy. 70 SW, Suite 101
Hickory, NC 28602
(828) 358-3669
SOUTH CAROLINA
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Roper Mountain
24 Roper Mountain Road
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 254-9154
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Wade Hampton
529 Wade Hampton Blvd.
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 233-8319
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Greenville
1406 Grove Road
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 269-8172
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northwest Spartanburg
1500 International Drive
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 574-2298
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spartanburg
345 Whitney Road
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-4140