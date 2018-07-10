Hurricane Michael is now a Category 3 storm.

The storm has 125 mph sustained winds with higher wind gusts. Life-threatening storm surges, hurricane force winds and heavy rainfall is occurring along the Florida Panhandle.

Life-threatening storm surges, heavy rainfall and dangerous storm surges are taking place along areas of the northeastern Gulf Coast. A tornado watch has been issued for portions of Georgia and parts of the Florida Panhandle. As the outer storm bands of the hurricane move across those areas, strong to severe thunderstorms and spin-up tornadoes are possible.

Most recent updated position

As of 5 p.m. ET, Hurricane Michael is located about 30 miles west of Bainbridge, Georgia and 70 miles southwest of Albany, Ga. The storm is moving north-northeast at about 16 mph.

The risk for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across the Florida Panhandle, the northern Florida peninsula exists on Wednesday afternoon.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread northward within the warning area along the southeast U.S. coast beginning Wednesday night through Friday.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Mobile and app users - tap here if you cannot see the image below.

So what can we expect in metro Atlanta and north Georgia?

On its present path, Michael will likely bring heavy rainfall amounts and gusty winds to much of the state of Georgia through the middle of the week. Severe storms and possible tornadoes will be possible over parts of the state along Michael's path.

► TIMELINE | How will Hurricane Michael affect Georgia?

► TRACKING MICHAEL | Spaghetti models, forecast cone and satelliteMobile and app users - tap here if you cannot see the image below.

Chris Holcomb and the 11Alive Storm Trackers team will have full coverage all week of Tropical Hurricane Michael and bring you full details on what sort of effects it will have on our weather in and across the state of Georgia.

Watches and Warnings for Hurricane Michael

Mobile and app users - tap here if you cannot see the image below.

Storm Surge Warnings:

Gulf Coast of Florida from the Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Anclote River.

Storm Surge Watch:

Ocracoke Inlet, North Caroilna to Duck, North Carolina

Hurricane Warning:

Gulf Coast of Florida from the Alabama/Florida border eastward to Suwannee River

Tropical Storm Warnings:

North of Fernandina Beach Florida to Duck, North Carolina

Alabama/Florida border westward to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Tropical Storm Watches:

Chassahowitzka to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

PHOTOS: Florida Panhandle braces for Hurricane Michael

► RELATED | Understanding Severe Weather: What's Moderate Risk, What's High Risk?

► Check the latest Atlanta Weather Forecast here

► UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

► Download the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

► POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

► Have a news tip? Email news@11alive.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WXIA