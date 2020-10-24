Conditions are already deteriorating for parts of the northern Gulf Coast.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Zeta is once again a hurricane and is racing across the central Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Zeta to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast as a Category 2 storm, Wednesday.

The storm is packing 100-mph winds and moving north-northeast at 20 mph, as of the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. It was about 145 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Tropical storm watches were issued for Atlanta and north Georgia because the storm is forecast to move very quickly inland and bring tropical-storm-force winds with it.

At this point, minimal local impacts to the Tampa Bay area are expected.

While all tropical storm warnings have been discontinued for the Yucatán Peninsula after making landfall there late Monday night, there are several warnings in effect for the United States.

Hurricane Warning: Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and Metropolitan New Orleans

Tropical Storm Warning: Mississippi/Alabama border to Okaloosa/Walton County Line in Florida

Storm Surge Warning: Mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Navarre, Florida Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Pensacola Bay and Mobile Bay



Now that we have reached the name Zeta, the 27th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, we are one away from tying the all-time record of named storms (28) set in 2005.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updated its 2020 hurricane season forecast in September, indicating one of the most active seasonal forecasts that NOAA has produced in its 22-year history of hurricane outlooks.

The updated forecast calls for 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes. This includes the 27 storms and 11 hurricanes we’ve already seen so far, moving us just outside the prediction window for named storms.