Tropical Storm Zeta forecast to become a hurricane in the Gulf

Landfall is possible later this week along the northern Gulf Coast.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — An area of low pressure in the northwest Caribbean Sea, previously Tropical Depression 28 on Saturday, strengthened into Tropical Storm Zeta early Sunday morning.

The system is anticipated to move north through the northwest Caribbean Sea, staying west of Cuba on Monday, near the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula late Monday through Tuesday before drifting across the southern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It currently is a 40-mph storm located about 275 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, according to the hurricane center's latest advisory. Zeta is barely moving with a listed speed of 0 mph.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Tulum to Rio Lagartos, Mexico, and Cozumel while a tropical storm warning is in effect for Pinal del Rio, Cuba. Zeta is forecast to reach Category 1 hurricane strength in the central Gulf of Mexico before a possible landfall later this week along the northern Gulf Coast.

As for now, minimal local impacts to the Tampa Bay area are expected.

Now that we have reached the name Zeta, the 27th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season, we are one away from tying the all-time record of named storms (28) set in 2005.

With the system's development locally heavy rainfall is possible over

portions of Cuba, South Florida, and the Bahamas through early next

week.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updated its 2020 hurricane season forecast in September, indicating one of the most active seasonal forecasts that NOAA has produced in its 22-year history of hurricane outlooks.

The updated forecast calls for 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes. This includes the 27 storms and 10 hurricanes we’ve already seen so far, moving us just outside the prediction window for named storms.