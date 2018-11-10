CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. -- As Hurricane Michael moves north, severe weather chances continue for Georgia residents.That also means a threat for tornadoes.

In Crawford County, conditions became terrifying for homeowners near Roberta, Georgia who survived a tornado.

The couple flipped over their couch to seek shelter.

"All of sudden my husband who was sitting on the porch came running in and said, 'Let's flip the couch over! Here it comes','' Sharon Grenade said.

Afterwards, they found her home covered in trees.

"It tore the roof completely off," she said.

The storm damaged other homes in the neighborhood too.

"My truck got it, my car got it, and a little bit of damage to the back of my house," said Sally McRorie. "It was like it was five minutes and it was gone.”

So far, no injuries have been reported in that area.

ADDITIONAL STORIES |

© 2018 WXIA