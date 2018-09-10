We are watching Hurricane Michael as it bears down on the northeastern Gulf Coast and the southeastern United States. Keep up with all of the latest information here.

Oct. 9

11:15 a.m. - Fla. sheriff's office issues tongue-in-cheek 'trespass warning' for Weather Channel's Jim Cantore ahead of Hurricane Michael

11 a.m. - Max. sustained winds increase to 110 mph; Michael is just shy of becoming a major hurricane

10 a.m. - Gov. Nathan Deal declares State of Emergency for 92 counties in central and south Ga.

9:17 a.m. -

Water levels will rise well in advance of the arrival of #Michael. It's essential that residents within the storm surge warning area finish preparations to protect life and property today. pic.twitter.com/0Xz3nNkAnr — NHC_Surge (@NHC_Surge) October 9, 2018

8:19 a.m. - Airlines prepare for changes at ATL Airport ahead of Hurricane Michael

8 a.m. - Hurricane Michael becomes Category 2 hurricane with winds of 100 mph

A nighttime satellite composite image taken early Tue., Oct. 9, 2018, shows Hurricane Michael in the Gulf of Mexico with the lights of the cities of the southeastern US to the north of it. (NOAA/NHC)

Oct 8 - Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches were issued for portions of the northeastern coastline of the Gulf of Mexico, including portions of the Florida panhandle and Alabama coastlines. Inland tropical weather watches were extended into areas of Alabama and Georgia.

Oct 8 - On Monday, hurricane hunter aircraft found evidence of a central air pressure of 983 mb and maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, which indicated a strengthening to a Category 1 hurricane.

Oct 7 - The depression quickly strengthened into Tropical Storm Michael.

Oct 6 - Hurricane Michael began as Tropical Depression 14 in the southwestern Caribbean Sea before drifting northward then eastward toward the Yucatan Channel.

