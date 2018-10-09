Florence made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at 7:15 a.m. Friday. By late Friday afternoon, Florence was downgraded to a Tropical Storm.

On Saturday, Tropical Storm Florence moved at nearly a crawl across South Carolina, covering a very short distance over more than an 18-hour span. While the storm's center remained on shore Saturday afternoon, some rain bands continued to draw moisture from the Atlantic Ocean.

The storm will be close enough to bring damaging winds and torrential rains to a very large area across the southeastern states.

Sept. 15 -

1:30 a.m. - In the latest update, the National Hurricane Center reports that Florence will soon become a tropical depression. It's currently 25 miles southeast of Columbia, South Carolina and 70 miles west of Florence, South Carolina. The storm has picked up forward speed at 6 mph but wind speeds remain at 40 mph.

11:30 p.m. - N.C. Emergency Management reports 666,211 power outages statewide with the highest concentration in New Hanover, Brunswick, Carteret, Cumberland and Onslow counties.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

10:59 p.m. - N.C. Emergency Management urges residents to stay home as evening water rescues reach into the hundreds.

10:52 p.m. - The National Weather Service warns that "the worst flooding is yet to come" for parts of the Carolinas, the southern/central Appalachians from western North Carolina to west-central Virginia and far eastern West Virginia. Flash and long-term river flooding are a threat as are landslides.

10:34 p.m. - Latest update on Florence puts the storm 55 miles southwest of Florence, South Carolina and 40 miles east of Columbia, South Carolina.

10:23 p.m. - S.C. Department of Public Safety confirms three dead in state as a result of Florence. Two died in Horry County due to carbon monoxide poisoning. A single-vehicle wreck in Union County also killed a driver.

9:34 p.m. - Town of Linden, South Carolina taking on "tremendous amount of water" according to county sheriff Ennis Wright. Mandatory evacuation underway.

The Town of Linden is taking on a tremendous amount of water. This was taken on Loop Road a few minutes ago. The Evacuation is MANDATORY! #NCReady #BeSmart #SeekHigherGround #SafetyFirst call 910-678-7657 for transportation. #ValuePeopleOverProperty pic.twitter.com/acA4Q1E8na — Sheriff Ennis Wright (@Sheriff_EWright) September 16, 2018

8:54 p.m. - S.C. Emergency Management Division puts statewide power outages at 66,856.

8:40 p.m. - N.C. Governor Roy Cooper announces the intention to add Columbus, Cumberland, Jones, Lenoir, Robeson and Wayne counties to disaster declaration.

8:30 p.m. - N.C. reports 676,704 power outages statewide.

7:39 p.m. - The latest update on Florence puts it 45 miles south of Florence, South Carolina and 65 miles east of Columbia, South Carolina. Wind speeds are 45 mph and the storm is crawing at 2 mph.

7:20 p.m. - N.C. Emergency Management thanks Duracell for donating 1,000 pounds of batteries to first responders and shelters.

Big thank you to Duracell for the 1,000 pounds of batteries that will be distributed to first responders and shelters throughout. Your generosity is appreciated. #FlorenceNC pic.twitter.com/qIUIujKxzR — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) September 15, 2018

5:38 p.m. - S.C. governor's office tweets that evacuation orders for Horry and Georgetown counties to lift at 9 a.m. Sunday.

5 p.m. - Samantha Mohr provides the latest information on Tropical Storm Florence

3:37 p.m. During a live press conference from North Carolina, state officials are warning out-of-state travelers to avoid driving through their state given just how bad the flooding has gotten - and projections that it won't end for some time.

3:23 p.m. - New evacuation orders in place for North Carolina, many along rivers and inland lakes and streams.

2:55 p.m. - US Coast Guard member reassigned after flashing 'offensive' hand gesture on TV

The video shows a man briefly making a hand signal some have associated with a 'white power' movement during a television appearance.

2:25 p.m. - FEMA coordinating response and recovery efforts for Florence from Atlanta

FEMA says they plan to remain in place in the affected areas for as long as it takes to get the job done.

2:15 p.m. - A tornado watch remained in effect for portions of North Carolina through at least 5 p.m. Radar indicated some spinup tornadoes were still occurring in rain bands to the north and northeast of the center of Florence.

2 p.m. - As of the 2 p.m. update, Florence has increased its forward speed to 3 mph. Maximum sustained winds remain at 45 mph.

11 a.m. - The National Hurricane Center says maximum sustained winds on Tropical Storm Florence have decreased to 45 mph. Florence is still moving to the west at 2 mph.

10:45 a.m. - Florence death toll revised downward | 5 dead as heavy flooding hammers Carolinas

We previously reported seven deaths from Florence. Law enforcement has confirmed that two of the previously reported deaths were actually the result of a murder-suicide.

10:15 a.m. - President Trump approves federal funding for Florence relief in N. Carolina

President Trump has approved a disaster declaration in North Carolina as a result of Hurricane Florence, making federal funding available to individuals impacted by the storm.

8:40 a.m. - Florence, a smelly wet unwanted visitor, besieges Carolinas

Florence is far from over as it's likely to bring record-breaking rain to the Carolinas for days.

8 a.m. - Tropical Storm Florence has slowed its forward speed to only 2 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. update. Maximum sustained winds remained at 50 mph.

5 a.m. - The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Florence has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph as it continues to slowly weaken. The storm is still moving slowly across South Carolina, as it is located about 35 miles to the west of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and about 45 miles south-southeast of Florence, South Carolina.

Sept. 14 -

7:40 p.m. - As of the latest update, the center of Florence is moving into extreme eastern South Carolina with winds of roughly 70 mph. It is also about 15 miles north-northeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and 55 miles east-southeast of Florence, South Carolina.

6:59 p.m. - The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill is working with the North Carolina governor's office and other agencies to set up a new location for people in shelters that have lost power and have been closed.

#UNC is working closely with the @NC_Governor’s Office, the American @RedCross and the @NCEmergency Management Team to establish a new location for people in existing shelters that have lost power and are now closed https://t.co/GqoYrae4q1 — UNC-Chapel Hill (@UNC) September 14, 2018

6:02 p.m. - N.C. Emergency Management announces Federal Aviation Administration's special notice restricting drone operation during Florence recovery efforts.

5:46 p.m. - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster provides an update on the effects of and response to Florence in the state.

5:17 p.m. - The North Carolina Department of Transportation reports 33 primary road locations and 30 secondary raod locations are experiencing flooding and what they described as "over wash." Despite these - and reports of trees down in several counties, there has not been a significant impact to travel though conditions are expected to change rapidly in the coming days.

5:10 p.m. - The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill has agreed to operate a mass shelter on its grounds.

5:04 p.m. - N.C. Governor Roy Cooper holds press conference update on Florence and its impact in the state.

4:40 p.m. - Florence downgraded to Tropical Storm as it continues its march toward the Carolinas.

4:08 p.m. - South Carolina Emergency Management DIvision provides update on shelters available throughout the state and provides a link to the names, addresses of each.

2:53 p.m. - Wilmington Police confirmed a mom and her infant were killed after a tree fell on their house. These are the first two fatalities of Hurricane Florence.

WPD can confirm the first two fatalities of Hurricane #Florence in Wilmington. A mother and infant were killed when a tree fell on their house. The father was transported to NHRMC with injuries. https://t.co/FC5PAhuxig — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) September 14, 2018

2:32 p.m. - Water is rising in on some streets in Wilmington, N.C.

1:51 p.m. - Intermediate update on Hurricane Florence shows Hurricane Florence with sustained winds of 75 mph and a forward speed of 5 mph. The storm is about 35 miles west-southwest of Wilmington North Carolina and 35 miles east-northeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

1:42 p.m. - The wind is picking up in Charleston, S.C.

1:40 - Tree blocks roadway in Wilmington neighborhood

1:41 p.m. - A person drives around and you can see trees down in Glen Meade in Wilmington, N.C.

1:30 p.m.- Shingles fall from an apartment building in Wilmington, N.C.

12:02 p.m. - Water rescues underway in River Bend, North Carolina.

11 a.m. - Florence continues to move inland over North Carolina with maximum sustained winds at 80 mph. At 11 a.m. Florence was about 55 miles from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

7:40 a.m. - The NHC announced Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina with estimated winds of 90 mph at 7:15 a.m.

7 a.m. - The center of the eye of Florence is about to make landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.

Brock, Savannah

6 a.m. - Florence is about to make landfall near Wilmington, N.C. The eyewall is already onshore.

5 a.m. - Hurricane Florence is nearing landfall in North Carolina causing life-threatening storm surges and hurricane-force winds. Florence was located about 25 miles east of Wilmington, North Carolina.

Brock, Savannah

4:30 a.m. - The National Hurricane Center reports the eyewall of Florence is beginning to reach the coast of North Carolina.

2 a.m. - Florence is about 35 miles from Wilmington, North Carolina as floodwaters fill the streets. Over 150 people are awaiting rescue in New Bern, North Carolina.

Sept. 13 -

11:20 p.m. - Hurricane-force winds are beginning to move into Wilmington, N.C.

11:16 p.m. - Tropical Storm Watches and warnings have been expanded for parts of South Carolina.

11 p.m. - Hurricane Florence has lost more steam as it continues pushing into North Carolina. The storm has now been downgraded to to a Category 1 storm, with sustained wind speeds of 90 mph.

10: 17 p.m. - The outer bands of Florence are beginning to sweep into Wilmington, N.C.

10:06 p.m. - An estimated 100,000 are without power as Hurricane Florence moves closer to North Carolina.

8 p.m. - Sustained hurricane-force winds are now sweeping onto the shores of North Carolina's southern coast. The storm is now closing in on land, spinning about 85 miles east southeast of Wilmington.

6:12 p.m. - Georgia, North & South Carolina Muslims & Mosques are offering to shelter Hurricane Florence evacuees. In addition, they are accepting donations and allocating $100,000 to relief efforts.

To seek shelter at participating mosques contact the hotline (770) 558-3519 or florence@icnarelief.org. Donate at www.icnarelief.org/florence.

As of now, mosques serving as shelters in GA include:

1. Masjid Al-Rahman , 1235 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming GA

2. Darul Huda Masjid , 2755 Centerville Highway Snellville, GA

3. Hamzah Islamic Center , 665 Tidwell Road Alpharetta, GA

4. Islamic Center of Albany Ga, 712 W Oglethorpe Blvd, Albany, GA 31701

5. The Islamic Center of Middle Georgia Centerville-Warner Robins, 2501 Elberta Rd. Centerville, GA

6. West End Community Center, 1197 Lucille Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

7. Masjid Al Athar , 1148 Franklin Gateway, Marietta, GA

8. Islamic Center of North Fulton (ICNF), 1265 Rucker Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30009

9. Masjid Maryam , 3650 Savannah Place Dr., Duluth, GA

10. Masjid Al Hedaya, 968 Powder Springs St. Marietta, GA

11. Islamic Community Center of Atlanta - ICCA, 288 E. Lanier Ave. Fayetteville, GA

12. Al-Iman Masjid, Smyrna, 1820 Spring Rd. SE Smyrna, GA

13. Georgia Islamic Institute, 177 Simonton Rd SW, Lawrenceville, GA

Mosque serving as shelters in North and South Carolina:

1. Islamic Society of Greater Charlotte, NC (ISGC), 7025 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28215

2. Islamic Center of Charlotte, NC (ICC), 1700 Progress Ln, Charlotte, NC 28205

3. Masjid Al Madina, Raeford, NC, 8290 Fayetteville Rd, Raeford, NC 28376

4. Burlington Masjid, NC, 1908 S Mebane Street, Burlington, NC 27215

5. Islamic Society of Spartanburg, SC, 377 Successful Way Spartanburg, SC 29303

5:45 p.m. - For Georgians with loved ones living in or around Hurricane Florence evacuation zones, the Red Cross is encouraging them to register on the Red Cross Safe & Well Website. This can help them stay connected and help relieve your stress and anxiety during the storm.

5:17 p.m. - Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, the Falcons and Atlanta United have pledged to give $1 million to storm relief. The grant will be split between the American Red Cross of Georgia and Greater Carolinas Region, as well as the United Way, to assist rebuilding and recovery efforts during hurricane season.

5:00 p.m. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Florence is located about 100 miles east-southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina and about 155 miles east-southeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Wind speeds of dangerous Hurricane Florence have dropped slightly to 100 mph Thursday but with higher gusts.

4:46 p.m. - The LaGrange Animal Services said it will take in animals from Hilton Head in anticipation of Hurricane Florence. The group brought 20 cats and 16 dogs and puppies to LaGrange. These animals are currently up for adoption, dogs $18.50, cats $16, and puppies $75. If you are interested in adopting any of the animals, please come to the Animal Shelter at 1390 Orchard Hill Rd.

4:37 p.m. - The Atlanta Braves are offering free tickets to three of this weekend's games to anyone who has evacuated to Atlanta due to Hurricane Florence.

Complimentary tickets are available to all residents of North and South Carolina who have been displaced due to mandatory evacuations in anticipation of Hurricane Florence, while supplies last. Georgia residents who show a valid driver’s license - from the specific coastal zip codes that are under a mandatory evacuation - will also be eligible to take advantage of this offer. Tickets are only available at the SunTrust Park Ticket Office while supplies last.

The three eligible games are against the Washington Nationals, and are at 7:35 p.m. Friday, 1:05 p.m. Saturday and 1:35 p.m. Sunday.

In addition, all the proceeds from this weekend’s 50/50 raffle will benefit Red Cross efforts for the hurricane.

Click here for further details.

4:09 p.m. - 11Alive reporter Ryan Kruger said more than 50,000 sandbags are lining the streets of Charleston right now, ahead of Florence.

More than 50,000 sandbags are lining the streets of Charleston right now, but I spoke to a flooding contractor who told me why these bags won’t do any good. His advice at 5 on #11Alive pic.twitter.com/AFBsPkTl6t — Ryan Kruger (@Ryan11Alive) September 13, 2018

3:46 p.m. - American Medical Response, AMR, said they are sending ambulances to provide emergency relief to hurricane-impacted areas as part of coordination with FEMA's deployment plan. AMR said the deployment plan will not impact services in DeKalb County.

Click here for more.

1:14 p.m. - Storm surge beginning at Hatteras.

12:30 p.m. - There are a few people walking around Myrtle Beach, SC.

12 p.m. - Delta announces a total of 150 flights canceled as a result of Hurricane Florence.

11:23 a.m. - There's not a soul in sight in this Snapchat map from Myrtle Beach

11 a.m. - The latest update from the National Hurricane Center calls for heavy tropical storm-force winds spreading along the outer banks and coastal regions of southeastern North Carolina.

10:52 a.m. - Kennesaw State University's Department of Athletics has invited evacuees displaced by Florence to attend their Saturday football game against Alabama State. Anyone with a valid North Carolina or South Carolina identification will get a complimentary ticket to the game at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. The game is at 5 p.m.

10:30 a.m. - A Snapchat map shows a driver passing by businesses in Downtown Wilmington, NC that are boarded up.

10:05 a.m. - The University of Georgia soccer game against Murray State scheduled for Sunday in Athens has been canceled. UGA will play tonight at 7 p.m. against the Arkansas Razorbacks at the Turner Soccer Complex.

9 a.m. - The University of Georgia’s Saturday game against Middle Tennessee State has been moved ahead of Florence’s landfall. The game at Sanford Stadium was originally slated for 7:15 p.m. is now scheduled for a noon kickoff.

8 a.m. - The latest update on Florence puts the storm less than 200 miles from the Carolina coast with wind speeds of 110 mph and forward motion of 12 mph.

5 a.m. - Florence's wind speed remained around 110 mph Thursday morning. Florence remains a Category 2 hurricane and is moving steadily toward the Carolina coastal areas.

Florence was located about 200 miles east-southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina and about 250 miles east-southeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

2 a.m. - Florence will approach the coasts of North and South Carolina later Thursday and then move near or over the coast of southern North Carolina and eastern South Carolina into Friday. A slow motion over eastern South Carolina is forecasted Friday night and Saturday.

Sept. 12 -

11 p.m. - The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Florence to a category 2 storm with 110 mph winds. While the timing and location for landfall hasn't changed much, once the storm moves inland, the new models bring the storm's track deeper into South Carolina, before it moves into North Georgia. Click here for more on the forecast.

8:51 p.m. - Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Atlanta to campaign for Republican candidate for governor Brian Kemp has been canceled due to anticipated weather effects from Hurricane Florence.

UPDATE: Due to the updated track of #HurricaneFlorence and after consulting with state officials today, @VP has canceled his scheduled trip to Georgia. The @VP will remain in Washington, DC to monitor the federal response. — Alyssa Farah (@VPPressSec) September 13, 2018

8:13 p.m. - The hurricane threat has forced Coastal Carolina to move its soccer game to Kennesaw State University's athletic facilities.

Coastal Carolina University’s women’s soccer game scheduled for Friday night in Conway, S.C., has been moved to the KSU Sports + Entertainment Park. Coastal Carolina will play Arkansas-Little Rock at 1 p.m. Friday on the field inside the KSU Outdoor Track and Field Facility, adjacent to Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

8 p.m. - A new advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows that Florence's winds have dropped a little bit, to 115 mph. The storm is still a Category 3 hurricane, and the track has not changed. Click here for the latest forecast updates on the storm.

6:32 p.m. - Delta has announced that it is adding 1,200 seats, cancels flights to prepare for Hurricane Florence.

Check your flight | Atlanta airport preparing for flight changes ahead of Florence

5:58 p.m. - The Georgia Emergency Management Agency issued a statement to 11Alive saying, "Based on Hurricane Florence’s current forecast, GEMA/HS is currently in a Level 2 enhanced monitoring operation. The State Operations Center will adopt a Level 1 full-scale activation as of 7 am tomorrow to continue to communicate with state, local and federal partners and assist them with any current or projected needs. Gov. Nathan Deal has issued a State of Emergency for all 159 Georgia counties, which will enable further state resources to be available to counties as needed. All residents are urged to prepare a Ready kit with necessary supplies and to closely follow information from their local officials and news sources."

5:08 p.m. - According to sources, President Donald Trump spoke to Gov. Nathan Deal earlier this afternoon to let him know the federal government and the team at FEMA will help with anything the state needs. The President has reportedly received regular updates throughout the day and continues to monitor the storm activity around the country.

5 p.m. - The latest forecast is in. Here are the details:

maxuser

2:20 p.m. - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he will provide an update on hurricane preparations at 2:30. 11Alive.com will provide a live stream as it is available.

2 p.m. - The National Hurricane Center says maximum sustained winds of Hurricane Florence have dropped to 125 mph, making it a strong Category 3 storm - still a dangerous, major hurricane, capable of inflicting significant damage to life and property.

12:40 p.m. - Acting on a recommendation from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) officials, Gov. Nathan Deal today issued an emergency declaration for all 159 counties in Georgia.

“The state is mobilizing all available resources to ensure public safety ahead of Hurricane Florence,” said Deal. “In light of the storm’s forecasted southward track after making landfall, I encourage Georgians to be prepared for the inland effects of the storm as well as the ensuing storm surge in coastal areas.

GEMA/HS continues to lead our preparedness efforts as we coordinate with federal, state and local officials to provide public shelter and accommodate those evacuating from other states. Finally, I ask all Georgians to join me in praying for the safety of our people and all those in the path of Hurricane Florence.”

12:23 p.m. - Officials in Chatham Co., Ga. will hold a news conference at 1:30 to update details on preparations for Hurricane Florence in and around Savannah. 11Alive.com will stream coverage live.

11:52 a.m. - Florence evacuees guide to Atlanta: Lodging, deals and more

In preparation for the influx of evacuees, multiple businesses and locations are opening their doors and offering their services to help those in need.

11:40 a.m. - 'Don't play games with it': Florence takes aim at Carolinas

North and South Carolina, Virginia order mass evacuations along the Atlantic coastline.

11 a.m. - Little change in wind speed and forward speed with 11 a.m. NHC update

Expected rainfall amounts projected at as much as 40 inches along coastal areas of North Carolina. In the interior regions of the Southeast, rainfall to as much as 12 inches is possible.

10:33 a.m. - Georgia State Parks welcoming Florence evacuees, pets and horses

Campsites and cottages are still available and “dry camping” outside of normal camping areas is available for no charge, according to their website.

►Download the FREE 11Alive News app to receive breaking alerts and subscribe to our newsletter for email updates.

10 a.m. - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper holds news conference to update preparations

.@NC_Governor Cooper: NC my message is clear: Disaster is at the doorstep and is coming in. If you are on the coast, there is still time to get out safely. If you are not under an evacuation order, finish your preparations today. #ncwx #florence #HurricaneFlorence — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) September 12, 2018

9:22 a.m. - College football schedule changes due to Florence starting Wednesday

Several college football games have already been moved, postponed or canceled due to the hurricane, starting with the Campbell at Coastal Carolina game, which has been moved from Saturday to Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m.

8:49 a.m. - Check your flight | Atlanta Airport preparing for flight changes ahead of Florence

Delta, United, Southwest, American, Spirit, and Frontier are among the airlines making storm preparations.

8 a.m. - Wind speeds on Hurricane Florence remained at 130 mph with the 8 a.m. National Hurricane Center update. Forecasters said they anticipate some strengthening during the day.

5 a.m. - Hurricane Florence decreased wind speeds to 130 mph overnight but remains a category 4 storm as it continues its march toward the East Coast.

A motion toward the west-northwest and northwest is expected through Thursday. Florence is expected to slow down considerably by late Thursday into Friday and move through early Saturday.

2 a.m. - Florence's maximum sustained winds remain near 140 mph (220 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast through Wednesday. While some weakening is expected on Thursday, Florence is forecasted to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane as it approaches the

U.S. coast. Florence remains a Category 4 storm.

Sept. 11 -

11 p.m. - A New forecast track from the National Hurricane Center has the path of Florence shifting slightly. This shift has north Georgia feeling a greater impact of the remnants of Florence after the storm makes landfall. Click here for the latest track.

8:00 p.m. - The center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas through Wednesday, and approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina in the hurricane warning area on Thursday and Friday. Strengthening is forecast tonight and Wednesday. While some weakening is expected on Thursday, Florence is forecast to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane through landfall.

5:00 p.m. - Florence intensifies again, bringing the storm's winds back to 140 mph. In addition, the National Hurricane Center has issued new watches and warnings for locations on the East Coast from South Carolina to Virginia. Click here for more information on them.

4:16 p.m. - South Carolina issues a clarification on mandatory evacuations. While evacuation orders were lifted in Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper Counties - with the exception of Edisto Beach - they remain in effect for Horry, Georgetown, Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

4 p.m. - North Carolina prisons evacuating staff and offenders to other state facilities due to approaching Hurricane Florence. Offenders will be given a free call to families during the weekend.

3:31 p.m. - Several North Carolina schools closing ahead of Florence. Many don't expect to reopen before Friday. The state is keeping a full list of school closures here.

3:05 p.m. - North Carolina government agencies just posted a map of several possible evacuation routes from the coast inland.

2:34 p.m. - 11Alive's Nick Sturdivant reports bottled water shortages in Greensboro, North Carolina as locals pile into stores to stock up.

1.46 p.m. - The South Carolina National Guard announces on Twitter that it has 2,000 soldiers and airmen supporting community partners in advance of Hurricane Florence's landfall.

1:45 p.m. - Hurricane Florence evacuees and pets are being welcomed to Georgia state parks. Campsites and cottages are still available and “dry camping” outside of normal camping areas is available for no charge. Organizers are also making arrangements for horses.

In addition, the Atlanta Motor Speedway has opened its campsites to hurricane evacuees.

VERIFY | Hotels, shelters required to take pets during emergencies?

1:36 p.m. - Intermediate advisory shows that Hurricane Florence is getting better organized and increasing in size. Increasing in speed to 17 mph.

1:22 p.m. - The Georgia Department of Agriculture has temporarily suspended interstate movement requirements for animals being evacuated from Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

1 p.m. - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers bring first cars from the reversed lanes back into Columbia on I-26 and I-77 in Columbia.

SCHP troopers bring the first cars from the reversed lanes back into Columbia at the crossover on I-26 and I-77 in Columbia around 1 p.m. on September 11. I-26 Lane reversal from Charleston to Columbia is in full effect. #Florence #Tweets pic.twitter.com/ASINAYdCEi — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) September 11, 2018

12:40 p.m. - North Carolina issues a mandatory evacuation for barrier islands of North Carolina.

11:20 a.m. - Mandatory evacuations have been lifted for Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper counties in South Carolina.

11 a.m. - Florence maintains 130 mph winds but has picked up forward speed heading west at 16 mph. It is expected to continue strengthening for the next day or so with some weakening Thursday.

11 a.m. - Lane reversals begin early on I-26 from Charleston to Columbia S.C. (from I-77 to I-526).

10:08 a.m. - Delta issues travel waiver due to forecasted path of Tropical Storm Isaac

8 a.m. - The most recent update from the National Hurricane Center shows that Hurricane Florence remains a Category 4 storm with 130 mph sustained winds. Re-strengthening is forecasted to happen within the next day or so, the NHC said.

5 a.m. - The National Hurricane Center issued a storm surge and hurricane watch for the east coast from Edisto Beach, South Carolina north towards the North Carolina-Virginia border.

The most recent update from the National Hurricane Center shows that Hurricane Florence is holding steady as a monster Category 4 storm with 140 mph sustained winds. It's located about 410 miles south of Bermuda, or 975 miles east of Cape Fear, North Carolina, moving to the west at 15 mph.

Sept. 10 -

11 p.m. - Hurricane Florence has shown no major changes in strength, and its winds are still holding steady as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 140 mph. The storm is located about 1,085 miles east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, moving to the west at 13 mph.

The storm is expected to strengthen over the next 36 hours and hit land as an "extremely dangerous" major hurricane.

Sept. 10 - is also the statistical peak of hurricane season, meaning that hurricane activity in the tropics should begin to slow down, and strong storms should develop with less frequency.

8:03 p.m. - Delta issues travel waiver due to forecasted path of Hurricane Florence

6 p.m. - Virginia's governor has issued mandatory evacuations for about 250,000 people ahead of Hurricane Florence's anticipated landfall, Thursday.

5 p.m. - Florence is growing in size and strength. The National Hurricane Center issued another update saying there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, but hurricane and storm surge watches could be issued Tuesday morning.

Data shows that maximum sustained winds have increased to nearly 140 mph winds.

Ocean swells generated by Florence are affecting Bermuda and portions of the East Coast, and are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip tides.

3:20 p.m. - S.C. Gov. orders mandatory evacuation of coastal counties; Reverses lanes of highways from coast

Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered mandatory evacuations for coastal South Carolina counties starting at noon on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Florence's projected landfall.

2:30 p.m. - S.C. Gov. gives Monday afternoon update on Hurricane Florence plans

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is updating residents about the state's plans, including possible evacuations, ahead of Florence's arrival.

1 p.m. - NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft provide video of conditions inside of Hurricane Florence

12 p.m. - Hurricane Florence rapidly strengthens to Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds

11:50 a.m. - Hampton Roads Navy ships to sortie ahead of Hurricane Florence

30 US Navy ships have been ordered to get underway from Naval Station Norfolk in advance of Hurricane Florence to avoid potential damage.

11 a.m. - Florence becomes a Major Hurricane with 115 mph winds with the 11 a.m. National Hurricane Center update. Hurricane Florence is classified as a Category 3 storm.

► How is a hurricane's category determined and what does that mean?

Everyone hears the terms Category 1, Category 2 and so on, when it comes to hurricanes, but what does that actually mean?

► US airlines begin waiving change fees in advance of Hurricane Florence

Southwest will let customers flying through seven airports in the Carolinas and Virginia later this week to make one change to their tickets without paying extra.

► TIMELINE | What effects will Georgia see from Florence and when?

How much rain will Georgia see as a result of Hurricane Florence and when will it arrive?

5 a.m. - Florence becomes a Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds.

Mobile and app users - tap here if you cannot see the image below.

Cities in Florence's impact zone that may see winds in excess of 100 mph as of Monday morning.

Sept. 9 - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) said they had raised their emergency levels to 'OPCON3' in preparation for what they said was the possibility of Florence becoming a major hurricane affecting the state.

► SC Governor: 'Assume a Major Hurricane' is going to hit South Carolina

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says while it's too early to tell where Hurricane Florence is going, it's time for people living near the coast to start preparations.

Sept. 8 - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster both issued states of emergency for their respective states as it became clear that a landfall in the southeastern United States was more likely. Later in the day, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam also declared a state of emergency.

Sept. 8 - NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft began recon flights and noted additional development of the storm, lending credence to computer modeling that suggested rapid re-intensification of Florence into a major hurricane.

Mobile and app users - tap here if you cannot see the image below.

Tropical Tracking information on Hurricane Florence as of Monday morning at 5 am

Sept. 7 - Florence very rapidly lost strength, falling to tropical storm status on Sept. 7, but by that point, forecasters had noted that the storm's future track was appearing to center on a possible landfall on the East Coast of the United States.

Sept. 5 - Florence underwent a period of explosive growth, and sustained winds rose to 130 mph in a matter of hours allowing it to reach major hurricane status as a Category 4 hurricane.

Sept. 4 - Sustained winds of Tropical Storm Florence reached 74 mph and it became Hurricane Florence as it continued to move to the west-northwest over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Sept. 1 - As the storm's winds began to increase TD 6 became a tropical storm and the NHC assigned the name Florence.

Aug. 31 - As the storm system began to organize, the National Hurricane Center classified the tropical wave as Tropical Depression Six and began to watch it more closely as it passed the Cape Verde Islands in the Atlantic Ocean to the west of Africa.

Aug. 28 - Florence formed as a tropical wave off of the west coast of Africa. The system would move slowly to the west over the next few days.

© 2018 WXIA