We are watching Hurricane Michael as it bears down on the northeastern Gulf Coast and the southeastern United States. Keep up with all of the latest information here.

For updates from previous days, click here.

Oct. 11

6:30 a.m. - Georgia Power released an update saying they have deployed 3,900 personnel to hurricane-impacted areas to address the 200,000 customers without power.

6:00 a.m. - Emergency crews have successfully rescued a woman and ia man from a car after a tree fell on it trapping her Thursday morning. The tree fell in the 300 block of Anderson Avenue near Joseph E. Boone in west Atlanta.

5:30 a.m. - Georgia EMC reports 106,774 total outages. More than 65,000 of those are centered in Albany area. There are about 3,000 outages reported in metro Atlanta.

4:45 a.m. - Flooding is reported on GA 400 NB ramp to I-285W. The entire ramp is closed. More flooding is at I-285WB at N. Peachtree Rd. where a right lane is closed because of a clogged drain.

4:30 a.m. - Georgia Power estimates there are now 196,081 customers without power because of Michael. About10,000 of those customers are in the Bibb County, Macon area.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

2:55 a.m. - Georgia Power estimates there are now about 176,000 customers without power due to Michael.

1:20 a.m. - An 11-year-old girl is confirmed dead in Seminole County, Georgia as a result of Michael, 11Alive's sister-station WMAZ reports.

The station reports the girl was killed when a tree fell on the home around 3 p.m.

According to Seminole County EMA Director Travis Brooks, the storm was so bad that crews assessing damage couldn’t make it to the home until after nightfall.

They have not released the child’s name yet. Brooks says there are numerous trees down across the county.

FULL STORY | Girl killed by tree during Hurricane Michael in Georgia

12:20 a.m. - Hurricane Michael has downgraded to a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph, as it continues to cross the state.

#Michael weakens to a tropical storm over south-central Georgia. Here is the 12 am EDT update on October 11th. This is the last hourly update. Next update will be the intermediate public advisory at 2 am EDT. pic.twitter.com/89wX6xYzrs — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 11, 2018

Oct. 10

11:30 p.m. - Significant rainfall in the metro Atlanta area has flooded the roadway near the intersection of North Avenue and State Street.

9:30 p.m. - Georgia Power estimates there are now about 65,000 customers without power due to Hurricane Michael. The company said it is prepared to respond with about 3,900 crew members.

8. p.m. - Michael is now a Category 1 storm.

7:00 p.m. - Authorities have confirmed the first U.S. death associated with Hurricane Michael. The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office said a man on the Florida Panhandle was killed by a falling tree as the storm swept through the state.

FULL STORY>>> First death confirmed in Florida Panhandle during Hurricane Michael

6:58 p.m. - UGA's class schedule has been altered for Thursday, Oct. 11. Here's when they'll start.

6:37 p.m. - A tornado warning was issued for Cobb, Douglas, Fulton counties until 7 p.m.

5:30 p.m. - Nearly 40,700 customers for both Georgia Power and EMC are without power in Southwest Georgia.

OUTAGES | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

5:15 p.m. - Due to Hurricane Michael, Griffin Spalding County Schools will delay their start time to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11. All essential staff members who may be required to report to work earlier will be contacted by their direct supervisor.

5 p.m. - Hurricane Michael is now a category 3 storm.

MORE | School closures for Hurricane Michael

4:40 p.m. - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Roberta, Georgia on Wednesday, hours after Hurricane Michael made landfall along the Florida coastline.

Officials said the tornado hit near the intersection of Flint River Estates and Avera Road. Wires and trees are down in the roadway. About five homes were damaged.

FULL STORY | Tornado touches down near Roberta in Crawford County

PHOTOS | Tornado touches down in Roberta, Georgia

Photos: Tornado touches down in Roberta, Georgia in Crawford County

4:15 p.m. - At least 25,000 Georgia EMC/Georgia Power customers are without power as Hurricane Michael made landfall in Florida and swept into Georgia.

4:11 p.m. - Some south metro schools have announced they are canceling classes Thursday as Hurricane Michael looms.

School districts closed so far include:

Jasper County

Monroe County

Georgia Military College campuses - Augusta, Dublin, Eastman, Madison, Milledgeville and Sandersville.

All after school activities for Henry County schools have been canceled for Wednesday, Oct. 10. The afterschool enrichment program will remain open.

3:53 p.m. - The University of North Georgia Oconee campus will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday due to severe weather. Classes and activities after 4 p.m. are canceled for Oct. 10 and all day Thursday, Oct. 11.

MORE | School closures for Hurricane Michael

2:50 p.m. - A tornado watch has been issued in the following counties until 2 a.m. Thursday: Areas affected:Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Baker; Baldwin; Barrow; Ben Hill; Berrien; Bibb; Bleckley; Brantley; Brooks; Bryan; Bulloch; Burke; Butts; Calhoun; Camden; Candler; Charlton; Chatham; Chattahoochee; Clarke; Clay; Clinch; Coffee; Colquitt; Columbia; Cook; Crawford; Crisp; Decatur; Dodge; Dooly; Dougherty; Early; Echols; Effingham; Emanuel; Evans; Glascock; Glynn; Grady; Greene; Hancock; Harris; Henry; Houston; Irwin; Jasper; Jeff Davis; Jefferson; Jenkins; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Lanier; Laurens; Lee; Liberty; Lincoln; Long; Lowndes; Macon; Marion; McDuffie; McIntosh; Meriwether; Miller; Mitchell; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Muscogee; Newton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Peach; Pierce; Pike; Pulaski; Putnam; Quitman; Randolph; Richmond; Rockdale; Schley; Screven; Seminole; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Tattnall; Taylor; Telfair; Terrell; Thomas; Tift; Toombs; Treutlen; Turner; Twiggs; Upson; Walton; Ware; Warren; Washington; Wayne; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson; Worth

MORE | Click here for Severe Weather Updates

2:38 p.m. - Cobb County workers have spent most of the day clearing clogged storm drains and preparing tree clearing equipment in anticipation of the storm.

1 p.m. - NHC says the center of Hurricane Michael is only 15 miles from shore.

12:35 p.m. - The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of north and central Georgia -- including metro Atlanta -- under Marginal, Slight and Enhanced risk areas for severe thunderstorms for Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday night and into Thursday.

► RELATED | Understanding Severe Weather: What's Moderate Risk, What's High Risk?

With the approach of Hurricane Michael, the threat of severe weather, including tornadoes has increased across much of the state of Georgia. As a result, there is an increased threat of possible severe thunderstorms and tornadoes over the area through the afternoon and overnight hours.

A tornado watch is already in effect for portions of south Georgia. An expanded watch area, which would cover parts of central and north Georgia, is likely to be issued in the coming hours.

12:35 p.m. - Gov. Nathan Deal expands the State of Emergency to include an additional 16 counties as Hurricane Michael nears landfall

12:30 p.m. - Due to weather, the Cherokee High School homecoming parade is canceled, according to the Canton Police Department. Right now, there are no plans to reschedule.

12 p.m. - The center of Hurricane Michael is 35 miles from Mexico Beach, Florida. A private weather station on St. George Island, Florida, recently reported a sustained wind of 46 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

11 a.m. - Hurricane Michael approaches Florida Gulf Coast - the center of the storm is 60 miles from shore.

PHOTOS: Florida Panhandle braces for Hurricane Michael

10:40 a.m. - National Weather Service says Hurricane Conditions are becoming more likely for portions of central Georgia.

10:35 a.m. - N.C. Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency in that state ahead of Michael's arrival.

10:25 a.m. - Mike Bettes from The Weather Channel and his crew has decided to actually leave their spot in Apalachicola because of the danger posed by Michael. This is a serious situation, and even the professionals cannot and will not take chances.

My crew here in Apalachicola has decided to leave. We feel confident in the building we’re staying in is strong but not confident that US 98 will be in tact and an escape route for us after the hurricane. Better safe than sorry. #Michael — Mike Bettes (@mikebettes) October 10, 2018

10 a.m. - Georgia Power advises customers to take precautions regarding the storage of perishable food and medications during a power outage.

9:25 a.m. - Gov. Deal activated 1,500 National Guardsmen this morning to be placed on standby ahead of Hurricane Michael.

At 8 a.m., I activated 1,500 Georgia Guardsmen to be placed on standby and deployed as needed to areas affected by Hurricane Michael. @GeorgiaGuard — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) October 10, 2018

9:15 a.m. - 7 metro Atlanta counties have been added to the Inland Tropical Storm Warning

8 a.m. - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of North Florida and the Florida Peninsula, along with southwest Georgia through 5 p.m. as a result of Hurricane Michael.

As Michael moves inland, the tornado watch box will be extended further northward into Georgia later in the day. Stay with the 11Alive Storm Trackers for any updates and possible watches that extend into our viewing area.

8 a.m. - The National Hurricane Center 8 am update indicated that the maximum sustained winds have increased to 145 mph.

6:55 a.m. - Michael is so bad that even Waffle House on 30-A was forced to close

Brock, Savannah

5 a.m. - Michael remains a category 4 storms with increased winds of 140 mph while it continues to move across the Gulf of Mexico.

2 a.m. - Hurricane Michael is now a category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph. The National Hurricane Center is calling it an "extremely dangerous" storm that could lead to a life-threatening event for parts of the Gulf Coast.

Brock, Savannah

► RELATED | Understanding Severe Weather: What's Moderate Risk, What's High Risk?

► Check the latest Atlanta Weather Forecast here

► UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

► Download the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

► POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

► Have a news tip? Email news@11alive.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WXIA