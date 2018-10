Extremely dangerous Hurricane Michael is still heading toward a landfall on the Florida Panhandle later in the day on Wednesday. The Category 4 storm has maximum sustained winds of 145 mph with higher gusts.

The risk of life-threatening storm surges, heavy rainfall, and dangerous winds are a guarantee for the northeastern Gulf Coast. Hurricane Michael is expected to make landfall on Wednesday.

Officials in Florida, Georgia and Alabama have warned of life-threatening conditions that will deteriorate as Michael approaches land on Wednesday and makes its way across the Florida Panhandle and portions of far southeast Alabama and southern Georgia.

A tornado watch has been issued for portions of southwest Georgia and parts of the Florida Panhandle and the Florida peninsula in advance of Hurricane Michael. As the outer storm bands of the hurricane move across those areas, strong to severe thunderstorms and spin-up tornadoes are possible.

As Hurricane Michael moves inland, additional tornado watches will be extended northward which may include metro Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday evening. Stay with 11Alive and 11Alive.com for the latest weather updates or possible weather advisories as they are issued.

Most recent updated position

As of 8 a.m. ET, Hurricane Michael is located 90 miles southwest of Panama City, Florida and about 90 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida The storm is moving north at about 13 mph.

The eye is expected to move inland over the Florida panhandle or Florida Big Bend area on Wednesday. It will then move northeastward across the southeastern U.S. Wednesday night.

The risk for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across the Florida panhandle, the northern Florida peninsula exists on Wednesday morning and into the early afternoon. That risk will extend into south Georgia before spreading across the entire state of Georgia by late Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday night.

So what can we expect in metro Atlanta and north Georgia?

Right now, the National Hurricane Center's forecast path shows Michael will make landfall between Pensacola and Destin, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon. The center of the storm is then expected to move across Georgia as a tropical storm, before moving across the Carolinas and southeast Virginia before going back out to sea by next weekend.

On its present path, Michael will likely bring heavy rainfall amounts and gusty winds to much of the state of Georgia through the middle of the week. Severe storms and possible tornadoes will be possible over parts of the state along Michael's path.

Chris Holcomb and the 11Alive Storm Trackers team will have full coverage all week of Tropical Hurricane Michael and bring you full details on what sort of effects it will have on our weather in and across the state of Georgia.

Watches and Warnings for Hurricane Michael

Storm Surge Warnings:

Gulf Coast of Florida from the Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Anclote River.

Storm Surge Watch:

Anclote River Florida to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

Hurricane Warning:

Gulf Coast of Florida from the Alabama/Florida border eastward to Suwannee River

Tropical Storm Warnings:

Fernandina Beach Florida to South Santee River South Carolina.

Alabama/Florida border westward to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Suwannee River Florida southward to Chassahowitzka Florida.

South Santee River, South Carolina to Surf City, North Carolina

Tropical Storm Watches:

South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

Chassahowitzka to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

The Mississippi/Alabama border westward to the Mouth of the Pearl River

Fernandina Beach, Florida to South Santee River, South Carolina

