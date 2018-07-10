Hurricane Michael's winds increased just as it made landfall as a strong Category 4 storm near Mexico Beach, Florida.

The storm has 155 mph sustained winds with higher wind gusts. Life-threatening storm surges, hurricane force winds and heavy rainfall is occurring along the Florida Panhandle.

Hurricane-force winds are extending outward 45 miles from the center of Michael and tropical storm-force winds are extending outward up to 175 miles from the center of the storm.

Wind gusts of 130 mph have been reported at a University of Florida observing site near Tyndall Air Force Base before the instrument failed. A wind gust of 129 mph was reported at the Panama City Airport.

Life-threatening storm surges, heavy rainfall and dangerous storm surges are taking place along areas of the northeastern Gulf Coast.

A weather station at the Gulf County Emergency Operations Center in Port St. Joe recently reported a wind gust of 106 mph. A Weatherflow station in St. Andrew Bay recently reported sustained winds of 62 mph.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Water levels are continuing to rise along the Florida Panhandle. A National Ocean Service water level station at Apalachicola recently reported nearly 5.5 feet of inundation above ground level.

Officials in Florida, Georgia and Alabama have warned of life-threatening conditions that are deteriorating as Michael continues to approach land. After landfall, the storm will rapidly make its way across the Florida Panhandle and portions of far southeast Alabama and southern Georgia before moving into the Carolinas.

A tornado watch has been issued for portions of southwest Georgia and parts of the Florida Panhandle and the Florida peninsula in advance of Hurricane Michael. As the outer storm bands of the hurricane move across those areas, strong to severe thunderstorms and spin-up tornadoes are possible.

As Michael moves inland, additional tornado watches will be extended northward which may include metro Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday evening. Stay with 11Alive and 11Alive.com for the latest weather updates or possible weather advisories as they are issued.

Most recent updated position

As of 1:45 p.m. ET, Hurricane Michael is located 5 miles northwest of Mexico Beach, Florida and about 20 miles southeast of Panama City, Florida The storm is moving north-northeast at about 14 mph.

The risk for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across the Florida panhandle, the northern Florida peninsula exists on Wednesday afternoon. That risk will extend into south Georgia before spreading across the entire state of Georgia by late Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday night.

Mobile and app users - tap here if you cannot see the image below.

Brock, Savannah

So what can we expect in metro Atlanta and north Georgia?

On its present path, Michael will likely bring heavy rainfall amounts and gusty winds to much of the state of Georgia through the middle of the week. Severe storms and possible tornadoes will be possible over parts of the state along Michael's path.

► TIMELINE | How will Hurricane Michael affect Georgia?

► TRACKING MICHAEL | Spaghetti models, forecast cone and satelliteMobile and app users - tap here if you cannot see the image below.

Chris Holcomb and the 11Alive Storm Trackers team will have full coverage all week of Tropical Hurricane Michael and bring you full details on what sort of effects it will have on our weather in and across the state of Georgia.

Watches and Warnings for Hurricane Michael

Mobile and app users - tap here if you cannot see the image below.

Storm Surge Warnings:

Gulf Coast of Florida from the Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Anclote River.

Storm Surge Watch:

Anclote River Florida to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

Ocracoke Inlet, North Caroilna to Duck, North Carolina

Hurricane Warning:

Gulf Coast of Florida from the Alabama/Florida border eastward to Suwannee River

Tropical Storm Warnings:

North of Fernandina Beach Florida to Duck, North Carolina

Alabama/Florida border westward to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Suwannee River Florida southward to Chassahowitzka Florida.

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Tropical Storm Watches:

Chassahowitzka to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

PHOTOS: Florida Panhandle braces for Hurricane Michael

► RELATED | Understanding Severe Weather: What's Moderate Risk, What's High Risk?

► Check the latest Atlanta Weather Forecast here

► UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

► Download the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

► POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

► Have a news tip? Email news@11alive.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WXIA