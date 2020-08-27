Many people across the metro prepare to help Hurricane Laura victims

Georgia Power is one of the companies that jumped in to help. The company sent more than 100 crew members to Louisiana.

ATLANTA — As Hurricane Laura made landfall on the Gulf Coast, many people across metro Atlanta were gearing up to help.

Georgia Power is one of the companies that jumped in. The company sent more than 100 crew members to Louisiana.

"So we had crews from Macon ... Athens, and time they got in their line trucks, they headed that way this morning. They will stage in Baton Rouge until Laura passes through," spokesperson Allison Gregoire told 11Alive's Tracey Amick-Peer.

They also sent equipment and trucks.

Gregoire said they sent more than 20 bucket trucks that will be used to assess the damage, along with repairing and replacing broken power lines. They also have another 30 buckets on standby.

"Poles have snapped wires have come completely down and those are gonna have to be replaced,” she explained.

The Home Depot Foundation is also ready to help. They activated their virtual command center in Atlanta and sent disaster kits for hygiene and cleaning.

"We have 500 to 1,000 kits sitting in Louisiana right now and 1,500 kits sitting in Florida ready to move out," foundation spokesperson Sean Walker said.

Walker said they’ve also committed equipment and supplies to their partners throughout the area most likely to be hard hit.

"Anything around -- cleaning supplies, shovels, stakes, scouting pads,” he said. "You’re looking at saws, you’re looking at water; all those different types of things that you would need in a disaster response."

The Georgia Red Cross is also doing their part. They have 16 Georgia volunteers down there and another 117 on standby. Their main roles will be health services and providing shelter.

As of Thursday afternoon, four people were reported to have died from falling trees as a result of the hurricane and its aftermath.