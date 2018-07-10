Hurricane Michael has weakened to a tropical storm. The storm's wind are now at 60 mph.

The storm first made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida as a strong Category 4 Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy rainfall and dangerous storm surges are taking place along areas along the Coast. A tornado watch has been issued for portions of Georgia and parts of South Carolina. As the outer storm bands of the hurricane move across those areas, strong to severe thunderstorms and spin-up tornadoes are possible.

Most recent updated position

As of 2 a.m. ET, Hurricane Michael is located about 25 miles southwest of Macon, Georgia. The storm is moving northeast at about 20 mph.

The risk for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across the area continues. Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread northward within the warning area along the southeastern U.S. coast through Friday. Some re-strengthening is expected as it moves off the east coast Friday, before becoming a post-tropical cyclone.

vlcsnap-2018-10-11-00h31m50s179_1539232337756.png

So what can we expect in metro Atlanta and north Georgia?

On its present path, Michael will likely bring heavy rainfall amounts and gusty winds to much of the state of Georgia through the middle of the week. Severe storms and possible tornadoes will be possible over parts of the state along Michael's path.

rainfall_1539229703775.jpg

Chris Holcomb and the 11Alive Storm Trackers team will have full coverage all week of Tropical Hurricane Michael and bring you full details on what sort of effects it will have on our weather in and across the state of Georgia.

Watches and Warnings for Hurricane Michael

tropical alerts_1539204639146.png.jpg

Storm Surge Warnings:

  • Panama City Florida to Keaton Beach Florida

Storm Surge Watch:

  • Ocracoke Inlet, North Caroilna to Duck, North Carolina

Tropical Storm Warnings:

  • North of Fernandina Beach Florida to Duck, North Carolina
  • Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds
