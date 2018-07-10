Hurricane Michael has weakened to a tropical storm. The storm's sustained winds are now at 50 mph.

The storm first made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida as a strong Category 4 Wednesday afternoon.

Most recent updated position

As of 8 a.m. ET, Hurricane Michael is located about 40 miles west Northwest of Columbia, Georgia. The storm is moving northeast at about 21 mph.

So what can we expect in metro Atlanta and north Georgia?

Heavy rainfall amounts and gusty winds will continue for much of the state of Georgia through the middle of the week.

The 11Alive Storm Trackers team will have full coverage all week of Tropical Hurricane Michael and bring you full details on what sort of effects it will have on our weather in and across the state of Georgia.

Watches and Warnings for Hurricane Michael

Storm Surge Watch:

Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina to Duck North Carolina

Tropical Storm Warnings:

Altamaha Sound Georgia to Duck North Carolina

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

