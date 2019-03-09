FORT WORTH, Texas — Fighter jets from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina have been flown well out of the path of Hurricane Dorian as part of the evacuation of the base.

Col. Timothy Miller, the base's commanding officer, ordered a mandatory evacuation of the base, effective Monday afternoon, which coincided with an overall evacuation of civilian personnel from the surrounding area in South Carolina, as well as coastal areas of Georgia, Florida and North Carolina.

The military jets from MCAS Beaufort were flown to the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth, Texas, much as they have during past Atlantic storms.

When Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma threatened military installations in 2017, aircraft were also flown to Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth from several military bases.

The aircraft will stay there until the danger from Hurricane Dorian has passed.

