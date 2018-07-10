We are watching a tropical weather system in the Caribbean moving toward the Gulf of Mexico that is strengthening and is expected to bring its effects to the entire Gulf Coast and much of the Southeast -- including Metro Atlanta.

Right now, it is Tropical Depression 14, but it forecast to become Tropical Storm Michael as soon as late Sunday afternoon or Sunday evening. With additional strengthening, it is anticipated to become a hurricane before making landfall along the Florida panhandle on Wednesday.

So what can we expect in metro Atlanta and north Georgia?

Right now, the National Hurricane Center's forecast path indicates the storm may make landfall between Pensacola and Destin, Fla., on Wednesday. The center of the storm is then expected to move across Georgia as a tropical storm, before moving across the Carolinas and southeast Virginia before going back out to sea by next weekend.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued over the northeastern portion of Mexico's Yucatan Penninsula and the western portions of Cuba have been issued in advance of the storm.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

While it is too early to make exact forecasts for metro Atlanta, on its present path, the tropical weather system will likely bring heavy rainfall amounts and gusty winds to much of the state of Georgia through the middle of the week. Severe storms and possible tornadoes will be possible over parts of the state along Michael's path.

Chris Holcomb and the 11Alive Storm Trackers team will have full coverage all week of Tropical Depression 14/Tropical Storm Michael and bring you full details on what sort of effects it will have on our weather in and across the state of Georgia.

Spaghetti Models for Tropical Depression 14

Each line represents a computer model and its best "guess" as to where the center of the storm will go. When plotted together on a map, the flowing together of the multiple models appear like strands of spaghetti -- hence the name, "spaghetti models."

Spaghetti models for Tropical Depression 14 as of Sunday morning, Oct. 7, 2018

Tropical Depression 14/Tropical Storm Michael current projected path

On its current path, Tropical Depression 14 is projected to move northward past the Yucatan Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico by late Sunday afternoon or Sunday evening. Around the same time, the depression is also forecast to strengthen to become Tropical Storm Michael.

Further strengthening is forecast as it moves northward across the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday.

The forecast path for Tropical Depression 14 as of Sunday morning, Oct. 7.

Interests along the northeastern and central Gulf Coast areas are advised to monitor the progress of Tropical Depression 14.

As of the 7 a.m. CT (8 a.m. ET) update, the center of Tropical Depression 14 was located about 100 miles east-northeast of Chetumal, Mexico, or about 240 miles south-southwest of the western tip of Cuba. Maximum sustained winds are at 35 miles per hour, just below the threshold necessary for it to become a tropical storm. It is moving to the north at 3 mph.

The next update from the National Hurricane Center will be issued at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

© 2018 WXIA