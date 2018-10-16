ATLANTA - Nurse sharks temporarily call the Georgia Aquarium home after being relocated after Hurricane Michael.

The Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratory & Aquarium located in Panacea, Florida initially evacuated the two nurse sharks to the Flint River Aquarium in Albany. But Hurricane Michael hit Albany pretty hard which led to the sharks being evacuated again - to the Georgia Aquarium.

Gulf Specimen Marine Lab was impacted by the storm surge and major cleanup is underway.

"A large amount of infrastructure and equipment was compromised by 2-3 feet of water due to the storm surge. We are in need of donations to help with damaged equipment and infrastructure such as our water system, including our sumps which are the heart of the aquarium's life support system," Jack Rudloe, co-founder of the lab, stated in a GoFundMe page created to help raise money to rebuild.

The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab is a nonprofit organization that studies endangered species and provides education on marine life to schools and research laboratories.

It's also seeking volunteers to help with cleanup.

