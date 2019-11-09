ATLANTA — A large area of showers and storms located along a surface trough near eastern Cuba, running through the southeastern Bahamas into the southwestern Atlantic, has developed..

According to 11Alive Meteorologist Samantha Mohr, conditions are expected to become more favorable for development late in the week, and a tropical depression could form near the northwestern Bahamas or South Florida as early as Friday.

Additional development is possible over the eastern Gulf of Mexico later in the weekend.

Check the latest Atlanta Weather Forecast here

The disturbance will likely produce periods of heavy rainfall and gusty winds across the Bahamas through Friday, and across Florida during the weekend.

Mohr says there is about a 60 percent chance of development over this area through the next five days.

Once this area moves into the Gulf of Mexico, it likely will move into the southern portions of Alabama and Mississippi, bringing a potential for much-needed heavy rainfall northward into Georgia by the end of the weekend and into early next week.

Stay with the 11Alive StormTrackers through the rest of the week and into the weekend for full details on this possible tropical weather system and its potential impact on our weather across north Georgia and metro Atlanta.

MORE HEADLINES |

Understanding Severe Weather: When is a Code Orange or Code Red Air Quality Alert is issued?

Understanding severe weather: What's a Marginal Risk, what's a Slight Risk?

Why are there 'mandatory' evacuation orders during a hurricane when homeowners aren't required to leave?