ATLANTA - Georgia Power and Georgia's EMCs said they have a collective total of 143,506 customers remaining without power, with the majority of those in southwest Georgia.

Georgia EMC says their Southwest, Middle and South regions collectively have the vast majority of their outages, with more than 97,000 customers remaining without power as of Saturday morning.

Georgia Power's outages are also concentrated in southwest Georgia, and are coming back online slowly. Customers in the Macon, Americus, Dublin and Vidalia areas are expected to have power back by late Saturday. Tifton area customers should see power returning by Sunday evening.

Georgia Power says customers in the Albany area will likely see power returning by Monday evening. Customers in the Bainbridge area, down in Decatur County, will likely see power returning by Tuesday evening.

Officials with Georgia Power emphasize that those timeframes are approximate. Crews with both Georgia Power and Georgia EMC are facing challenging conditions throughout the region like downed trees and impassable roads which require ongoing work to help continue the restoration efforts across the lower portion of the state.

A line crew in central Georgia works to restore power after this week's storm.

Crews are working with GEMA and other state and local agencies to provide access to power crews as they work on restoration efforts.

Individuals are reminded to be patient as crews work to restore service as rapidly -- and as safely as possible. They are also reminded to not to touch any downed wires they may discover for their own safety.

Michael damage in metro Atlanta

