3 simple steps to prepare for potential power outages from Zeta

Here is what you need to know.

ATLANTA — With Hurricane Zeta winds expected to move through Atlanta, there are a few simple things you can do ahead of time to prepare, if there are power outages.

1. Prepare a grab-and-go emergency bag

That can include some clothes, food and water, medication, and flash lights. Also, if you have pets, anything your pet might need.

2. Charge your phone before you go to bed.

If your power goes out, it could be the only way to receive weather alerts from the 11Alive app.

And if you have any additional mobile battery packs, make sure those are charged also.

3. Be on the lookout for dangerous trees.