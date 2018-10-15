WASHINGTON — President Trump approved Georgia's disaster declaration request, allowing federal aid to move into the state after Hurricane Michael battered the southeast.

Trump signed the declaration Sunday. It comes just a day before President Trump's anticipated trip to south Georgia and Florida to tour damage caused by Hurricane Michael.

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Baker, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Miller, and Seminole Counties.

PHOTOS: The people affected by Hurricane Michael

Assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs meant to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding will also be made available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments for emergency work in the counties of Baker, Bleckley, Burke, Calhoun, Colquitt, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Emanuel, Grady, Houston, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Laurens, Lee, Macon, Miller, Mitchell, Pulaski, Seminole, Sumter, Terrell, Thomas, Treutlen, Turner, Wilcox, and Worth.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance Monday by registering online or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.

