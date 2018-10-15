EGLIN AFB, Fla. — President Trump has arrived in Florida to survey areas of that state as well as portions of southern Georgia affected by Hurricane Michael last week.

The president arrived at Eglin Air Force Base on Air Force One late Monday morning before boarding a Marine One helicopter to survey areas of damage from the air.

Trump could be seen speaking with Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Georgia US Sen. David Perdue on the tarmac before boarding Marine One.

Eglin Air Force Base is located about 75 miles west-northwest of Mexico Beach, Florida, where Hurricane Michael made landfall last Wednesday afternoon.

On Sunday, the president approved Georgia's disaster declaration request, allowing federal aid to move into the state after Hurricane Michael battered the southeast.

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Baker, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Miller, and Seminole Counties.

PHOTOS | The people affected by Hurricane Michael

Assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs meant to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding will also be made available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments for emergency work in the counties of Baker, Bleckley, Burke, Calhoun, Colquitt, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Emanuel, Grady, Houston, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Laurens, Lee, Macon, Miller, Mitchell, Pulaski, Seminole, Sumter, Terrell, Thomas, Treutlen, Turner, Wilcox, and Worth.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance Monday by registering online or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.

