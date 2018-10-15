EGLIN AFB, Fla. — President Trump has arrived in Florida to survey areas of that state as well as portions of southern Georgia affected by Hurricane Michael last week.

The president arrived at Eglin Air Force Base on Air Force One late Monday morning before boarding a Marine One helicopter to survey areas of damage from the air.

Trump could be seen speaking with Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Georgia US Sen. David Perdue on the tarmac before boarding Marine One.

Eglin Air Force Base is located about 75 miles west-northwest of Mexico Beach, Florida, where Hurricane Michael made landfall last Wednesday afternoon.

On Sunday, the president approved Georgia's disaster declaration request, allowing federal aid to move into the state after Hurricane Michael battered the southeast.

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Baker, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Miller, and Seminole Counties.

PHOTOS | The people affected by Hurricane Michael

01 / 14
Oct 11, 2018; Beacon Hill, FL, USA; Becky Daniel hugs her wife, Monica Barber as they see the remains of their Beacon Hill home. It was destroyed during Hurricane Michael. Andrew West/News-Press via USA TODAY NETWORK
02 / 14
Oct 11, 2018; Beacon Hill, FL, USA; Becky Daniel reacts to seeing her Beacon Hill home, behind her. It was destroyed during Hurricane Michael. (Andrew West/News-Press via USA TODAY NETWORK)
03 / 14
Elizabeth Hanson and her daughter, Emaly Hanson hug their neighbor Cindy Clark as they become emotional after dealing with their homes when Michael passed through on October 11, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
04 / 14
Denesia Arcos and Dymond Turner sit on a car while surveying damage in their neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Florida on October 11, 2018. - The death toll from Hurricane Michael, which slammed into the Florida coast as a Category 4 storm, has risen to at least six in three states, US officials said on Thursday, October 11, 2018. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
05 / 14
John Viafora and his daughter Eliza wait inside a family member's storm damaged house in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael October 11, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. - Residents of the Florida Panhandle woke to scenes of devastation Thursday after Michael tore a path through the coastal region as a powerful hurricane that killed at least two people. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
06 / 14
A mother and her son take a break from removing a tree that fell on a car in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael October 11, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. - Residents of the Florida Panhandle woke to scenes of devastation Thursday after Michael tore a path through the coastal region as a powerful hurricane that killed at least two people. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
07 / 14
The Slaughter Family saves their merchandise from their antique store inside the collapsed 15th Street Flea Market on October 11, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. - Residents of the Florida Panhandle woke to scenes of devastation Thursday after Michael tore a path through the coastal region as a powerful hurricane that killed at least two people. (Photo by Emily KASK / AFP) (Photo credit should read EMILY KASK/AFP/Getty Images)
08 / 14
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 11: Kathy Coy stands among what is left of her home after Hurricane Michael destroyed it on October 11, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. She said she was in the home when it was blown apart and is thankful to be alive. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
09 / 14
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 11: Kristasia Crawford and Tammy Crawford stand in front of their home that is covered with fallen trees and was heavily damaged by the passing winds of Hurricane Michael on October 11, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
10 / 14
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 11: Amanda Logsdon begins the process of trying to clean up her home after the roof was blown off by the passing winds of Hurricane Michael on October 11, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
11 / 14
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Haley Nelson stands in front of what is left of one of her fathers trailer homes after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
12 / 14
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Phlomena Telker stands on what was her covered porch after hurricane Michael tore the roof of her home as it passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
13 / 14
TOPSHOT - A woman and her children wain near a destroyed gas station after Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Florida on October 10, 2018. - Michael slammed into the Florida coast on October 10 as the most powerful storm to hit the southern US state in more than a century as officials warned it could wreak "unimaginable devastation." Michael made landfall as a Category 4 storm near Mexico Beach, a town about 20 miles (32kms) southeast of Panama City, around 1:00 pm Eastern time (1700 GMT), the National Hurricane Center said. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
14 / 14
PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Neko Blaine holds Alaina Blaine, 4, as they sit in the lobby of the Hilton Gardens Inn after leaving their home for a safer place as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs meant to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding will also be made available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments for emergency work in the counties of Baker, Bleckley, Burke, Calhoun, Colquitt, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Emanuel, Grady, Houston, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Laurens, Lee, Macon, Miller, Mitchell, Pulaski, Seminole, Sumter, Terrell, Thomas, Treutlen, Turner, Wilcox, and Worth.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance Monday by registering online or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.

© 2018 WXIA