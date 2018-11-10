ATLANTA – President Donald Trump will be coming to Georgia to survey damage after Michael, a storm that came into the state as a hurricane and left as a tropical storm, slammed a large part of the state.

Trump spoke to Governor Nathan Deal on Wednesday about the impacts of Michael while aboard Air Force One. Trump is expected to visit the affected areas of Michael early next week.

The president also spoke to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and Florida Governor Rick Scott. Trump offered any federal resources necessary to the states.

As of Thursday morning, Michael was in the Carolinas as a tropical storm after moving through Florida and Georgia.

This comes as Trump has declared a state of emergency in several Georgia counties after Michael ripped through much of the state.

In a press release issued Thursday, the White House ordered federal assistance for response efforts. The president's actions authorize the Federal Emergency Management Agency to "authorize, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency."

Several counties will receive 75 percent federal funding due to this designation, including:

Baker, Bleckley, Burke, Calhoun, Colquitt, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Emanuel, Grady, Houston, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Laurens, Lee, Macon, Miller, Mitchell, Pulaski, Seminole, Sumter, Terrell, Thomas, Treutlen, Turner, Wilcox, and Worth. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance will be provided at 75 percent funding in the counties of Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baldwin, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bibb, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Chattahoochee, Clarke, Clay, Clinch, Coffee, Columbia, Cook, Crawford, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Evans, Glascock, Glynn, Greene, Hancock, Irwin, Jasper, Jeff Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lanier, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, Marion, McDuffie, McIntosh, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Muscogee, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Peach, Pierce, Putnam, Quitman, Randolph, Richmond, Schley, Screven, Stewart, Talbot, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Taylor, Telfair, Tift, Toombs, Twiggs, Upson, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, Wilkes, and Wilkinson.

Vice President Mike Pence was set to visit Atlanta on Thursday to campaign for Secretary of State Brian Kemp who is running for Governor. Pence had to postpone his trip due to Michael.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, agriculture officials detail local damage, recovery plans

In a statement Thursday in the storm's aftermath, Georgia Governor Nathan Deal first addressed the "unfortunate loss of life" after an 11-year-old girl died after a tree fell on a home in Seminole County.

Her name has not been released.

RELATED | Girl killed by tree when Hurricane Michael hit Georgia

Deal said there are an estimated 450,000 customers without power statewide. Cleanup crews from the state forestry service are focusing on debris removal so crews can repair power lines.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) said that 127 state roads are closed due to tree debris in the roadway. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) is working with telecommunications carriers to assess the damage to cell towers statewide.

Georgia's agricultural industry is one of the hardest-hit, according to Gary Black, the state commissioner of agriculture.

"Our worst dreams have been realized," Black said. "It is a very serious day for agriculture."

Black said 53 poultry houses have been destroyed in southwest Georgia and there is widespread damage to local agricultural operations.

