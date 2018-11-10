ATLANTA – The president of the United States will be coming to Georgia to survey damage after Michael, a storm that came into the state as a hurricane and left as a tropical storm, slammed a large part of the state.

President Donald Trump spoke to Governor Nathan Deal, on Wednesday, about the impacts of Michael while aboard Air Force One. Trump is expected to visit the affected areas of Michael early next week.

The president also spoke to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and Florida Governor Rick Scott. Trump offered any federal resources necessary to the states.

As of Thursday morning, Michael was in the Carolinas as a tropical storm after moving through Florida and Georgia.

This comes as Trump has declared a state of emergency in several Georgia counties after Michael ripped through much of the state.

In a press release issued Thursday, the White House ordered federal assistance for response efforts. The president's actions authorize the Federal Emergency Management Agency to "authorize, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency."

Several counties will receive 75 percent federal funding due to this designation, including:

Baker, Bleckley, Burke, Calhoun, Colquitt, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Emanuel, Grady, Houston, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Laurens, Lee, Macon, Miller, Mitchell, Pulaski, Seminole, Sumter, Terrell, Thomas, Treutlen, Turner, Wilcox, and Worth. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance will be provided at 75 percent funding in the counties of Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baldwin, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bibb, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Chattahoochee, Clarke, Clay, Clinch, Coffee, Columbia, Cook, Crawford, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Evans, Glascock, Glynn, Greene, Hancock, Irwin, Jasper, Jeff Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lanier, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, Marion, McDuffie, McIntosh, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Muscogee, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Peach, Pierce, Putnam, Quitman, Randolph, Richmond, Schley, Screven, Stewart, Talbot, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Taylor, Telfair, Tift, Toombs, Twiggs, Upson, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, Wilkes, and Wilkinson.

Vice President Mike Pence was set to visit Atlanta on Thursday to campaign for Secretary of State Brian Kemp who is running for Governor. Pence had to postpone his trip due to Michael.

