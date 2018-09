Fallen trees and debris are not the only things Hurricane Florence left behind.

On a stretch of Interstate 40 in Pender County, N.C., near Wallace, thousands of fish covered the interstate.

Firefighters were called in to clean up a school of fish stranded on the roadway. Crews believe the fish traveled from their natural habitat during the storm and were left stranded after the massive floodwaters receded in the area.

PHOTOS | Dead fish create smelly mess on I-40 in North Carolina

